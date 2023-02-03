Rewind to the ’80s with Dayton Philharmonic at Schuster Center

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance encourages attendees to dress in their best 1980s attire. Those who do will be eligible to enter a chance to win tickets to Mix 107.7′s annual Time Warp Prom at the Nutter Center in Fairborn on April 22.

“Music has that unique ability to transport us back in time,” said Patrick Reynolds, associate conductor for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. “When we hear a familiar song, we are taken back to when we first heard it, how we felt, what we were doing, or who we were with. It’s nostalgic and a big reason I enjoy our Rockin’ Orchestra series concerts so much.”

According to Cook, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra has been a welcoming partner on a variety of concerts over the years.

“We do a lot of shows in a lot of places and Dayton is definitely one of my favorites,” he said. “Bringing in different people gives a broader base to serve the community. It’s smart to do that and the Dayton Philharmonic should get props for that because not everyone thinks like they do. We really like working with Dayton Philharmonic. They’re a good group, very professional, so we always enjoy coming (to Dayton).”

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the ‘80s”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Cost: $27-$90

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Artist info: www.tcgent.com