Singer-songwriter David Poe returns home to begin hectic period

Expansion time: “I wanted some backing singers, so they turned me on to Heather Redman, and she knew Amber Hargett. Brian Greaney came along on keys and then Nick Kizirnis is going to come play guitar on a few songs. It’s going to be great. It has been a long time since I came back to town and played with a local group of musicians. I’m super excited about my fellow Daytonians giving me the power of flight at that venue I love so much.”

Fostering community: “Lisa Wagner is doing a great job at Levitt Pavilion. From (previous) shows I’ve (attended), the music and the venue itself brings people together. In an age when many of us feel divided because we can’t agree on what is true, having a sense of real community that Levitt Pavilion brings is so crucial to our progress. You need those motors of hope because they bring people together. The music is the steward of that unity and the humanity comes back. The understanding we’re all in this together comes back in a way you just don’t get online. That’s the whole heart and soul of live music and that’s what the Levitt is doing.”

HOW TO GO

Who: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents David Poe

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Artist info: https://davidpoe.com