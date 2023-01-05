Spend the First Friday of 2023 celebrating downtown Dayton businesses

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibition, “American Myth & Memory: David Letinthal Photographs.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday. Each non-perishable food item donated counts towards $3 off an Adult/Senior Admission or a free Youth Admission.

· Dayton Live, PNC Arts Annex, 138 N. Main St.: Broken English: 101 is back for another hard-hitting season! We are here to be your source of monthly entertainment and we are starting off 2023 with a mix of comedy, music, and poetry! Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to the opening of “Contain Your Fear” from 6 to 9 p.m. on First Friday.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; enjoy a performance by Miami Valley Pipes & Drums starting at 7pm and live music starting at 8 pm.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to conveniently be part of your First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S. and around the world. Light refreshments provided.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping, and more! It is always free to attend and park at our art hops. We are a family and pet friendly community. With artwork and handmade goods from more than 250 artists, you’re going to want to get here early!

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Corsage” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com.

DINING AND DRINKS

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $4 drafts!

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: The igloos are back! Reserve your private space by calling or visiting www.MudlickTapHouse.com. Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Little Fish Brewing, 116 Webster St.: Buy 6 bottles of beer and get a handmade Little Fish printed poster for free with your purchase!

· RiverScape MetroPark. 237 E. Monument Ave.: The MetroParks Ice Rink sets the scene as a perfect winter wonderland in downtown Dayton. While the rink is open, you can enjoy delicious treats from the concession area, including a cup of hot chocolate. Visit metroparks.org/ice-rink to learn more, find daily open hours, and see a schedule of events. Admission: $6 daily, ice skate rental: $2 daily. Ages 3 and under are free with a paying adult. 278-2607.

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: The weather outside might be frightful, but good times are still to be had aboard the Pedal Wagon! Adults 21+ can grab a seat on the Polar Bear Express for $25 or book a private ride starting at $299 pedalwagon.com/dayton/polar-bear-express/

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase.

For more information, visit at DowntownDayton.org.