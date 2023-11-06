STAGE NOTES: DPO and Human Race Theatre updates, Springboro student sings with Kristin Chenoweth

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Masterworks Series continues with “Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 11 at the Schuster Center.

The concert will feature three works by supreme composers within the classical music realm: Ludwig van Beethoven’s grand “Lenore Overture No. 3″; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s masterpiece “Symphony No. 41 in C major,” often called “Jupiter”; and Richard Strauss’ “Horn Concerto, No. 2 in E-flat major,” which will spotlight DPO Principal Horn Aaron Brant.

“There’s something familiar and heartwarming about the overture-concerto-symphony model,” said Dayton Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman, in a news release. “And we have three great ones at this concert. Beethoven’s ‘Leonore Overture No. 3′ turned out to be so good that he didn’t use it to open his opera ‘Fidelio.’ Mozart’s ‘Jupiter Symphony’ is the epitome of Classical style and allows Mozart to show off a bit. I’m really looking forward to collaborating with DPO Principal Horn Aaron Brant on Stauss’ ‘Horn Concerto No. 2.’ It’s just a wonderful piece of music nostalgia, giving a slightly modern twist to the shapes and forms of the classical concerto.”

Strauss composed his concerto in 1942 while living in Vienna. Written as a classical-style fantasy during the dark days of World War II, the “Horn Concerto No. 2″ premiered at the Salzburg Festival in 1943 and has been one of the most performed and recorded French horn concertos in the 20th century.

“Strauss’ ‘Horn Concerto No. 2′ is my favorite concerto for horn and orchestra,” said Brant, who is also a software engineer at Tangram Flex. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say it’s one of the best in the horn repertoire. Strauss was in the prime of his career when he wrote this work. He wrote with a voice uniquely his own but still pays homage to the way composers of the Classical period approached the horn while expanding the boundaries of what was possible for horn players at that time. I’m extremely grateful to work with Neal, who has been so supportive of me over the years. I can’t wait to hear my colleagues bring this piece to life on stage. It’s going to be a wild ride!”

In addition, Gittleman will host a Take Note Talk live in the Mead Theater of the Schuster Center from 6:30 to 7 p.m. before each evening’s concert. Take Note Talks provide an in-depth perspective of the evening’s programming. After the concert, he’ll also host a Talk Back to answer questions from the audience.

Tickets to “Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony” start at $5. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 937-228-3630, in person at the Dayton Live Box Office in the Schuster Center, or online at daytonperformingarts.org/tickets. The Schuster Center is located at 1 W. Second St., Dayton.

Human Race Theatre to present ‘Waiting for Ella’

The Human Race Theatre Company’s Playwright’s Night will spotlight Michael London’s “Waiting for Ella” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 at the Loft Theatre.

London, director of the Ohio Playwrights Circle and a 2023 recipient of the Governor’s Award in the Arts in Ohio, has crafted a story set in a waiting room at Kettering Hospital. The tale concerns four Native American friends living in Dayton “who struggle to stay together after the leader of their a cappella singing group, Tohtonha, has a health crisis and may no longer be the visionary that keeps them together.”

Directed by Tiffany Countryman, the play includes native and non-native songs, all in native languages.

The play runs 80 minutes. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit humanracetheatre.org. The Loft Theatre is located at 126 N. Main St., Dayton.

Carroll High School presents ‘You Can’t Take it With You’

The Carroll Freedom Players of Carroll High School will present Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman’s 1937 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy “You Can’t Take it With You” Nov. 10-12.

Chronicling the eccentric, zany yet close-knit Sycamore family of New York City, the production, directed by Toni Weitz, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, on Sunday patrons can enjoy a luncheon before the show. Lunch is served at 12:30 p.m. Reserved seating is required. Entire tables are available for purchase. Luncheon tickets, which includes admission to the play, are $20 each. A table of eight guests will cost $150. Reserve your ticket at http://carrollhs.org/freedom-players/ or call 937-253-8188 x329.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://carrollhs.org/freedom-players/, the school office or at the door. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. The production will be held inside Carroll Gymnasium, 4524 Linden Ave. Dayton.

Springboro student sings with Kristin Chenoweth

Springboro High School sophomore Addison Haines, a knockout last season as Sophie Sheridan in Springboro’s production of “Mamma Mia!,” performed with Tony and Emmy Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth Oct. 7 in Cincinnati.

During “An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth” Haines joined the “popular” Broadway star to sing “For Good” from “Wicked.”

Last summer, Haines was one of only 100 students internationally selected for “Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp,” which receives thousands of applicants each year.

Most recently, she appeared as Karen in Yellow Brick Theater’s production of “Mean Girls” at the Dayton Convention Center. She will soon portray Sandra in Springboro’s production of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which is slated Nov. 10-12.