Taco & Nacho Fest participating restaurants, menus announced

Last year’s inaugural Taco & Nacho Fest was a huge hit with restaurants selling out during the event and some having to make as many as three trips back with food.

This year’s event, slated on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing, promises to be bigger and better than ever with more food vendors, fireworks, major musical acts, children’s activities, a beer garden and even a new spicy margarita from Sesh to enjoy.

More than 20 restaurants will serve southwestern-inspired dishes including: 1776 Grill; Batter Up Funnel Cakes; Chuy’s Tex-Mex; Condado Tacos; Dayton Barbecue Company; El Meson; elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar; Fatty Daddyz Sweet Treats; Gourmet Grub Shack; Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples; JA’s & Sweet-umms; Kona Ice; Lilia’s Outside Cafe; Little Boijon Asian Cuisine; MAK Boba; Mickey’s Salsa Mexican Food; Mr. Boro’s Tavern; Rolling Indulgence; Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering; Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine; The Dayton BBQ Co; The Naughty Lobstah; The SmoQe House Victory Lane Pizza; and What The Taco.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Here’s a look at the menus that have been announced in advance of the event:

1776 Grill: Chicken bacon ranch tacodillas, hand crafted lemonade and southern sweet tea.

Batter Up Funnel Cakes: Taco funnel cake topped with powder sugar, taco seasoning and melted cheese, deep fried Oreos, pop tarts and deep fried honey buns.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex: Tex-Mex nachos.

Condado Tacos: Build your own nachos bar.

Gourmet Grub Shack: Korean BBQ chicken soft tacos, loaded chicken nachos and vegetarian nachos, mango habanero, teriyaki and Bourbon soft tacos.

Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples: Gourmet caramel apples in more than 20 varieties, apple nachos with freshly sliced honey crisp apples topped with caramel and choice of toppings.

JA’s & Sweet-umms: Tres Leches, strawberry lemonade with a splash of tequila, Biscoff cheesecake, sweet potato dream cake.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Lilia’s Outside Cafe: Various street tacos including BBQ pork, cilantro lime chicken, Buffalo chicken, smokehouse maple chicken bacon, chicken bacon ranch or veggie loaded nacho fries and gourmet salads.

Mr. Boro’s Tavern: Tortilla chips layered with smoked pulled chicken and beer cheese topped with mango pico de gallo.

Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering: Chicken mango chipotle tacos, Hawaiian street tacos, chicken bacon ranch tacos, beef taco.

Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine: American nachos, chimchurri pork tacos and queso fresco and Caribbean jerk chicken tacos with tropical salsa.

The Naughty Lobstah: Lobster, shrimp and chicken tacos and quesadillas.

The Smoqehouse: Loaded nachos with choice of oxtails, beef brisket, or pulled chicken and taco shots

Victory Lane Pizza of Monroe: Nacho supreme pizza, classic pizza, breadsticks and jumbo soft pretzels.

Amy Zahora, President of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA), says she is expecting large crowds based on interest and social media traffic. Currently the Facebook event has more than 1,400 responses.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

How to go

What: Taco & Nacho Fest

When: 3-10 p.m. Aug. 26

Cost: Free

Live music schedule: 3-3:50 p.m. Until Rust, 4-6:40 p.m. Liars for Hire, 7-9:30 p.m. Alexis Gomez