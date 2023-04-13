Talking Heads tribute serves as fundraising concert in support of Stivers School for the Arts

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

“The cool thing about this project is I met a lot of people I had brushed passed in the scene but never really connected with,” Peters said. “I love the fact we can still do it and as a fundraiser. The majority of what I want to do in the future is fundraiser-based for organizations that matter in town. We’re happy to be able to help an arts school like Stivers.”

Proceeds benefit the Seedling Foundation, the nonprofit that provides funding for arts education at Stivers. Tickets are $30 for advance general admission tickets and $35 on day of show. VIP tickets are $100 and include 7 p.m. entry for cocktail hour with a DJ set from retired Stivers jazz educator George Balog. Doors open at 8 p.m. Intergalactic Space Force performs at 8:15 p.m. followed by This Must Be The Party at 9 p.m. An after-party at 11 p.m. features Freekbass Solo Grooves.

This benefit is part of a new relationship with The Brightside, whose owners, Carli and Hamilton Dixon, are parents of two Stivers students. On December 9, the venue hosted Rise Up: A Seedling Foundation Fundraiser with Freekbass, the Lov Locz Experiment and Crabswithoutlegs. For Seedling’s executive director Christie Baker, it’s a partnership that makes sense.

“Carli has been on our board for four or five years and has been a parent of a Stivers kid for longer than that,” Baker said. “She also has this great venue and she offered us The Brightside for some events. It’s such a perfect, natural fit. We wanted to do some events that are in keeping with the spirit of the arts we have through Stivers but doing some things outside of the school allows us to do events that are more community oriented. By doing that we can bring in broader, diverse audiences.”

HOW TO GO

What: This Must Be the Party: Talking Heads tribute and Seedling Foundation benefit with Intergalactic Space Force and Freekbass Solo Grooves

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

When: Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $30 advance general admission tickets, $35 day of show; VIP tickets are $100

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com