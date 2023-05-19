The biggest music festivals happening this summer in Ohio

https://sonictemplefestival.com

This enormous rock festival features 60 bands over four days at the Mapfre Crew Stadium in Columbus. Headliners include Tool, Godsmack, Agenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Kiss, Rob Zombie, Food Fighters and Deftones.

May 26-28: Dark Star Jubilee

Thornville, Ohio

www.darkstarjubilee.com

If you love the Grateful Dead, this one is for you. Dark Star Orchestra plays all three nights of the festival. This year other artists include Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers, Sam Bush and Joan Osborne.

Credit: Jack Plunkett Credit: Jack Plunkett

May 27: Buckeye Country Superfest 2023

Columbus, Ohio

www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com/lineup

It may only be one day, but it’s a whole lot of country with George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders.

June 14-17: The Country Fest

North Lawrence, Ohio

www.thecountryfest.com

Headliners include Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and Sam Hunt. There’s also camping, swimming and plenty to do when you aren’t at the show.

July 19: Sad Summer Festival

Cincinnati, Ohio

www.sadsummerfest.com

The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park will feature Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans and Stand Atlantic.

July 6-8: Country Concert

Fort Loramie, Ohio

https://countryconcert.com

Headliners to this family owned concert event happening since 1981 include Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi.

Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

July 8-9: Wonderstruck Festival

Cleveland, Ohio

https://www.wonderstruckfest.com

This two-day festival at Lakeland Community College features 26 acts including Walker Hayes, Flo Rida, Chris Lane, The Struts, Ingrid Andress, Khalid, Nelly, COIN, Jimmie Allen and Tai Verdes.

Credit: Neilson Barnard Credit: Neilson Barnard

July 14-16: Inkcarceration Festival

Mansfield, Ohio

https://inkcarceration.com

Hard rock and tattoo artistry come together at the Ohio State Reformatory each year for an epic three-day event that is LOUD and visual. This year features Limp Bizcuit, Pantera, Slipknot, Megadeth, BISH, Lamb of God, Volbeat and Highly Suspect among the almost 70 acts.

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

July 20-22: Cincinnati Music Festival

www.cincymusicfestival.com

Cincinnati, Ohio

This year will feature a 50th anniversary of hip hop happening on July 20 at the Andrew J Brady Music Center featuring Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane and Rakim. The July 21 show at Paycor Stadium will feature Al Green, Jilly Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star and Gerald Albright. On Saturday Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine and Norman Brown will perform.

July 21-23: Nelsonville Music Festival

Nelsonville, Ohio

https://nelsonvillefest.org

This music festival in beautiful Hocking Hills is always a great time. Performers featured this year include Big Thief, Alex G, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Alvvays, Lucinda Williams, Margo Price and Sierra Ferrell among a host of other indie rock favorites.

Aug. 3-5: Everwild Music Festival

Thornville, Ohio

https://everwildfestival.com

This music festival from Tropidelic heads to Legend Valley for camping and music under the stars. Other performers include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Prof Iya Terra, Bumpin Uglies, Little Stranger, Mike Pinto, Kyle Smith, Surfer Girl and more.

Aug. 12-13: Neon Nights

North Lawrence, Ohio

www.theneonnights.com

Travis Tritt, Tim McGraw, Tracy Byrd and Mark Chesnutt headline this popular two-day country music festival.

Aug. 17-19: Secret Dreams Festival

Thornville, Ohio

www.secretdreamsfest.com

Visual and performance art will play a huge part of this music and arts festival happening in Legend Valley. Tipper, STS9, Detox Unit, Lettuce, Of the Trees, Papadosio and The Werks are just some of the artists that have been announced with more coming.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Aug. 23-24: Bash on the Bay

Put-in-Bay, Ohio

https://bashonthebay.com

Pitbull will headline with Elle King opening on Aug. 23 and Luke Bryan will be featured with Brothers Osborne opening on Aug. 24 at the two-day concert event.

Aug. 25-26: Breakaway Festival

Columbus, Ohio

www.breakawayfestival.com/ohio

EDM beats will be busting out during the Breakaway Festival featuring headliners Flume, Zedd, Porter Robinson and Chris Lake.

Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Aug. 25-27: Wonderbus Festival

Columbus, Ohio

www.wonderbusfest.com

This music and arts festival will feature more than 25 acts over three days. Some of the acts include Pitbull, Demi Lovato, Caamp, Sean Kingston, Big Freedia, Oliver Tree, and Portugal. The Man.

Sept. 22-24: Lost Lands

Thornville, Ohio

www.lostlandsfestival.com

This EDM concert event is presented by electronic bass artist Excision. The electronic beats will be flowing like crazy thanks to the talent of a cadre of artists who will be performing all weekend long.

