The eclectic sound of legendary band War coming to the Rose Friday

It has been difficult to place War in one neat musical genre. Formed in the late 1960s, the group, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Friday, July 14, delivers a mix of R&B, Latin jazz, psychedelia, blues and other styles that leader and sole original member Lonnie Jordan (vocals, keyboards) calls universal street music.

The members of War played together in different groups around Long Beach before coalescing as the backing band for British singer Eric Burdon. The year was 1969 and the musicians brought their eclectic sound to the former frontman for the Animals. The group scored a hit with “Spill the Wine,” from the album, “Eric Burdon Declares ‘War’” (1970). The follow-up, “The Black-Man’s Burdon,” was released the same year and was the final album with Burdon.

In 1971, War ventured forth without the singer, releasing its self-titled debut later that year. The group returned to the charts with hits from its sophomore album, “All Day Music,” with the singles “Slippin’ Into Darkness” and the title track. War was just getting started. There were even bigger hits on the horizon like “The Cisco Kid,” “Low Rider,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and “Summer,” which all became radio staples. In May 2023, Avenue/Rhino Records released “War: The Remixes,” which features updates of classic songs by Mix Master Mike, DJ Logic, Jesse Perez and others.

The 75-year-old Jordan recently answered some questions in advance of Friday’s concert.

Q: What do you do to stay conditioned for playing keyboards and singing and rocking the crowd?

A: I have to contribute that to my wife, who is a raw food vegan chef. She pretty much keeps me in check. She keeps me full of good, healthy foods that build up my enzyme systems so I won’t be like a snake and can’t digest the lump in my stomach. Again, for my age, I need all that and she’s been pretty good about keeping me in check and keeping my energy flowing.

Q: What keeps you out on the road?

A: Music is a form of communication. It’s an art form to heal people, mentally. Music is healing and to be a musician is to be a magician. Being magicians, we are spreading spiritual awareness from our magic wands, which are our instruments as well as being our choice of weapons. You know, that’s why we call ourselves War. Our choice of weapons is like a magic wand being able to shoot out beautiful rhythms, melodies, and most of all, harmonies. It brings people together in harmony. We don’t want to just entertain and be glittered all up or play a lot of loud rock and roll. I know people love that so I’m not taking that away from them But in our music, there’s a lot of grooves but there’s also a lot of messages. That’s basically us being a movement.

Watch War perform “All Day Music” live:

Q: How would you describe your music?

A: It’s universal street music. We explore and we have for many, many years. Like William Shatner said, we boldly go where no man has gone before. We do that because our music is unique, and I know that. I didn’t know that before, when I was young, dumb and full of fun, but now I know. We didn’t know. We were naïve. We didn’t know anything about studio form, how to record music or why you’d want to record.

Q: What changed?

A: I’ll have to contribute that to Jerry Goldstein, our producer at that time and now. He knew where to put us when we didn’t know where to go. Why would he want to produce us? He saw something unique in us he loved that only he knew. Then once we finally got it out there in the streets, the record label didn’t agree or believe in us. We just said, “You don’t but we do. We believe in it.” We took it boldly and here we are with unique music, universal street music. A lot of people tried to simulate it, but you can’t because we can’t even simulate ourselves.

Q: The new remix EP is interesting. What did you think of that project?

A: I’m still trying digest all of it, but I love that people are remixing our music. It’s a lot to listen to but when I hear some of it, I’m so honored. I’m listening to their analysis of how they think we are or what they think we were. It’s like, “Whoa, I never thought of that before.” I consistently think that but they’re right. So the young people are teaching me something more and more every day. They say I taught them something, but they’re teaching me something at 75 years old. I’m always open to learn. My ears, my heart, my gut and my mind are open because they’re the next generation of music. They will definitely take us all where no man has gone before.

