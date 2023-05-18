The Elderly Brothers: Harmony-driven Americana cover band performs in Kettering Saturday

Foreman: “We tried to change the name to the Prairie Underground and Driving Wheel. We made posters but nothing worked. It was too late. People knew us as the Elderly Brothers, and we weren’t heavy enough marketers to make that change.”

Clarke: “One thing that’s unique is we don’t have a lead singer. Don sings lead and so do I. Jim sings and Gary sings, too. We also do a lot of harmonies, which you don’t see a lot around town.”

Watch the Elderly Brothers live on stage at SRS Rehearsal Stage in Dayton:

Keating: “Everybody in the group except for Don, John and John has left at some time to be with other groups. We’ve all come back.”

Bradstreet: “I quit all the time.”

Barlow: “I joined in early 2009. I didn’t know any of these guys, but I fit right in the first time I came down here. I really liked everybody.”

Snapp: “We got Gary in on drums in 2008. He was our second drummer, but he wasn’t with us long.”

Marcum: “Yeah, I was in the band for about a year. I left kind of prematurely, so I was happy to come back last year.”

Foreman: “I left the band in 2011 but I was ready to come back when they asked me last year. This band wouldn’t survive finding new people. We needed to go back to our former personnel.”

Marcum: “I’m glad we’re getting in front of people again. I needed to revisit this because I had unfinished business with these guys.”

HOW TO GO

Who: The Elderly Brothers

Where: Katz Lounge, 1221 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Cost: $5

More info: 937-294-9554

Artist info: www.facebook.com/theelderlybrothersrock