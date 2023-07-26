The Taste returns Sunday to the Fraze after weather postponement

The 36th annual food festival The Taste is returning to Kettering Sunday to celebrate local Dayton-area eateries.

Back again at Fraze Pavilion this year, The Taste will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring over a dozen food vendors and restaurants as well as live music from local musician Chris Bowman.

This year’s lineup, according to the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, include the following vendors and restaurants: Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, Young’s Jersey Dairy, Hole-In-One Donuts, Jubie’s Creamery, Natural Foods + Juice Caboose, Noodles & Company, The Spicy Olive, Kettering Health - Fresco, Frutta Bowls, Warehouse 4, Olive Garden, Fifth Generation Fudge, Mode X Tequila Bistro, Condado Tacos, Philly Pretzels, Lee’s Chicken and Fricker’s.

The Taste was originally scheduled June 11 but was rescheduled by the KMO Chamber of Commerce due to inclement weather. Food already purchased for the original date was either used by the participating restaurants or donated to the Ronald McDonald House, according to organizers. City Barbeque is the only vendor from the initial date that will not participate Sunday.

Fraze Pavilion will not allow pets or coolers for the festival. The Taste is a ticketed event, and tickets can be purchased online in advance of the event for $25 per person. Tickets at the gate are $30, and admission for children 5 and older is $10.

Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.fraze.com/the-taste-2023.