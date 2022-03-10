Hamburger icon
TheatreLab Dayton offers Youth Writing Workshop

Children and teen participants of the "Plagiarism is Fun! The Musical," set to premiere at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in Dayton on Aug. 10 and 11.

Credit: Mathew Klickstein

Children and teen participants of the "Plagiarism is Fun! The Musical," set to premiere at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in Dayton on Aug. 10 and 11. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Mathew Klickstein

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

TheatreLab Dayton, formerly Dare to Defy Productions, is offering a free writing and performance workshop for local students ages 10-16 titled “Kids Collaborate!”

Led by local author Mathew Klickstein, “Kids Collaborate!” will guide students through writing their very own monologue, particularly tapping into real life experiences to fashion a personal, dynamic, ready-for-performance monologue.

“TheatreLab Dayton is delighted to be able to once again offer a diverse group of area children the ability to work together in creating their own theater project that will be seen by the entire community,” said Klickstein, who led students in writing and performing an original play inspired by “Animal Farm” last summer. “This unique platform for youthful expression is particularly vital after two years of kids having little or no ability aside from screens (or) devices to communicate with one another and the world outside their home. Plus, it’s free and they get some healthy snacks, too.”

The workshop will be held on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 116 N. Jefferson St., Suite 200. The workshop begins March 15 and concludes with final performances slated Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2.

For more information or to register, visit theatrelabdayton.org/workshops-1.

