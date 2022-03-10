TheatreLab Dayton offers Youth Writing Workshop

Led by local author Mathew Klickstein, “Kids Collaborate!” will guide students through writing their very own monologue, particularly tapping into real life experiences to fashion a personal, dynamic, ready-for-performance monologue.

“TheatreLab Dayton is delighted to be able to once again offer a diverse group of area children the ability to work together in creating their own theater project that will be seen by the entire community,” said Klickstein, who led students in writing and performing an original play inspired by “Animal Farm” last summer. “This unique platform for youthful expression is particularly vital after two years of kids having little or no ability aside from screens (or) devices to communicate with one another and the world outside their home. Plus, it’s free and they get some healthy snacks, too.”