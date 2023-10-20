ThinkTV to host premiere film screening Monday

ThinkTV will host a premiere screening of “Dear Sirs” at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 sponsored by the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission.

Described as “a personal journey through World War II 75 years later,” the film is tailor-made for veterans and history buffs, according to organizers.

The synopsis: “After discovering an archive detailing the horrifying journey of his grandfather as an American POW during World War II, a young man from Wyoming sets out 75 years later to retrace his footsteps across Germany on bicycle, piecing together an untold story in an effort to understand the man who helped raise him. Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather Silvio’s story despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Mark found an archive of old photos, letters and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a Prisoner of War (POW) in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to bike over 500 miles across Europe, following the original Prisoner of War transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.”

“It is a perfect film to view as we prepare for National Veterans and Military Families Month,” said Cassie Barlow, president of Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education.

Anyone planning to attend should RSVP to Barlow by email at cassie.barlow@soche.org.

ThinkTV, which is planning to air “Dear Sirs” beginning Nov. 7, is located at 110 S. Jefferson St., Dayton.

For more information, visit dearsirsfilm.com.