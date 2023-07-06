TONIGHT: Acclaimed blues guitarist Tab Benoit performs at Levitt

Louisiana blues guitarist Tab Benoit will bring his summer tour to Levitt Pavilion tonight at 7 p.m.

Throughout his 30-plus-year career, Benoit, drawing vocal comparisons to Otis Redding, has been praised for his simplicity.

“He doesn’t rely on any effects and his setup is simple,” according to press notes. “It consists of a guitar, chord, and Category 5 Amplifier. The effects that you hear come from his fingers.”

Credit: JOAN FRANK PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: JOAN FRANK PHOTOGRAPHY

He is also known as a passionate environmental activist. He notably performed two nights in his hometown of Houma, Louisiana at the 16th annual Voice of the Wetlands Festival. He also appears prominently in the IMAX motion picture “Hurricane on the Bayou,” a documentary of Hurricane Katrina’s effects and a call to protect and restore the Wetlands, and produced a CD to help restore that state’s Coastal Wetlands. He was also inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists in 2020, and is one of the featured musicians in the 2022 film “JazzFest: A New Orleans Story.”

Opening for Benoit on this leg of the tour will be Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos, whose new album “Cheat The Dead” was released on May 26.

For more information, visit https://levittdayton.org/event/an-evening-with-tab-benoit/. Levitt Pavilion is located at 124 S. Main St., Dayton.