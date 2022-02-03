Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

TONIGHT: Great seats available for ‘Hamilton’

“Hamilton,” which won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is presented by Premier Health Broadway in Dayton at the Schuster Center in Dayton, January 26 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
“Hamilton,” which won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is presented by Premier Health Broadway in Dayton at the Schuster Center in Dayton, January 26 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Events
By , Dayton
39 minutes ago

If you’re able to brave the inclement weather, great seats are available for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. performance of “Hamilton” at the Schuster Center.

Prime locations have opened up in all sections. As of this writing, there is one seat in the upper balcony ($79), three seats in the lower balcony ($129), over 10 seats in the loge ($129-$179), and 60 seats in the orchestra ($129-$399).

Based on Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of flawed founding father Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.

Explore‘A feast of art’: Groundbreaking ‘Hamilton’ on the horizon

HOW TO GO

What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Through Feb. 6; Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission

Cost: $49-$349

Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

COVID-19 protocol: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6

FYI: Be sure to visit daytonlive.org to stay informed of any potential “Hamilton” cancellations before or during its run.

In Other News
1
ON STAGE: 10 shows to see in February
2
FIRST FRIDAY: Your opportunity to show downtown Dayton some love
3
‘HAMILTON’ TICKETS: Your best dates to catch the big show
4
WEEKEND EVENT GUIDE: Comedy, film, music and more
5
Students unite for ‘Hamilton’-themed poetry slam at Schuster Center

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top