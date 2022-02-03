TONIGHT: Great seats available for ‘Hamilton’

If you’re able to brave the inclement weather, great seats are available for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. performance of “Hamilton” at the Schuster Center.
Prime locations have opened up in all sections. As of this writing, there is one seat in the upper balcony ($79), three seats in the lower balcony ($129), over 10 seats in the loge ($129-$179), and 60 seats in the orchestra ($129-$399).
Based on Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of flawed founding father Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.
HOW TO GO
What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: Through Feb. 6; Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission
Cost: $49-$349
Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.
COVID-19 protocol: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6
FYI: Be sure to visit daytonlive.org to stay informed of any potential “Hamilton” cancellations before or during its run.
