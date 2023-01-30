Up next at Wright State: Two eras collide in ‘Arcadia’

“Arcadia” has scenic design by Michael Brewer (Wright State’s ‘Sweat’ and ‘9 to 5′ among others), costume design by senior design/technology major Sean Hannah, lighting design by Matthew Benjamin, properties design by John Lavarnway, sound design by James Dunlap, technical direction by Kevin Nedberg, and stage management by Isabella Myers.

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Stoppard is widely considered one of the greatest playwrights of the English language. His best known works include “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” and “The Real Thing.” He also received an Academy Award for his “Shakespeare in Love” screenplay. His latest work, “Leopoldstadt,” opened on Broadway last October and is viewed as a major contender for the 2023 Best Play Tony Award.

HOW TO GO

What: “Arcadia”

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

When: Feb. 3-12; Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5, 11 and 12 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $15-$25

Tickets or more info: Call 937-775-2500 or visit www.wright.edu/theatre