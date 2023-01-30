Up next at Wright State: Two eras collide in ‘Arcadia’

Artfully leaping between the past and present, Tom Stoppard’s acclaimed dramedy “Arcadia” will be presented Feb. 3-12 in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University.
Set in an English countryside estate called Sidley Park, Stoppard’s sophisticated work explores themes such as romance, science, math and philosophy through the eyes of two present day academics. First produced in 1993, the play “explores the possibilities life offers as we make seemingly minor but irreversible choices.”
“Arcadia” is directed by Marya Spring Cordes, associate chair of WSU’s School of Fine and Performing Arts, whose recent works at Wright State include “Sweet Charity,” “The Wolves” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
“‘Arcadia’ is a witty and thoughtful comedy that strikes you immediately with the beauty of the language and complexity of the relationships,” said Cordes, in a release. “The audience moves between real time (of 1809) and a future reality decidedly set on exhuming the mysteries of the past. The play is emotionally riveting. Stoppard’s mystery keeps you on the edge of your seat and the payoff is stunning.”
“Arcadia” has scenic design by Michael Brewer (Wright State’s ‘Sweat’ and ‘9 to 5′ among others), costume design by senior design/technology major Sean Hannah, lighting design by Matthew Benjamin, properties design by John Lavarnway, sound design by James Dunlap, technical direction by Kevin Nedberg, and stage management by Isabella Myers.
Stoppard is widely considered one of the greatest playwrights of the English language. His best known works include “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” and “The Real Thing.” He also received an Academy Award for his “Shakespeare in Love” screenplay. His latest work, “Leopoldstadt,” opened on Broadway last October and is viewed as a major contender for the 2023 Best Play Tony Award.
HOW TO GO
What: “Arcadia”
Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
When: Feb. 3-12; Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5, 11 and 12 at 2 p.m.
Cost: $15-$25
Tickets or more info: Call 937-775-2500 or visit www.wright.edu/theatre
