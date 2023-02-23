Visual Voices 2023 art exhibit inspired by Paul Laurence Dunbar

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A special artist reception will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton. The gallery is regularly open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

For more information, call 937-223-2290 or visit https://www.bingdavisartstudio.org/