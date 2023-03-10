Waynesville Music Guitar Series opens Saturday with accomplished picker

“We’re excited to have Bryce back at the store,” said Fark. He’s the first guy we had play here. He’s very personable and he’s a great storyteller. He plays stuff people want to hear and he’s an amazing picker in the style of Chet Atkins or Tommy Emmanuel.”

Tickets for Saturday’s concert are $15 in advance and at the door.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY DON THRASHER Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY DON THRASHER

“This is a real value for $15,” said Johnson. “We have refreshments and food. The acoustics are really good in there. It’s real intimate and personal. You can feel close to the artists. We have a really good audience that really appreciates the music so the artists get a good response.”

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Back in action

The guitar series, which began in 2019, is back for its second official year. The 2020 installment was scheduled but became a casualty of not just the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns but also another tragedy. Evan Twitty was scheduled to open the second series on February 22, but the young guitarist from Indiana died in a car accident on February 7. Drew Gibson’s performance on March 21 was sidelined by that week’s COVID-19 shutdowns. Other performers in the canceled series would’ve included Tsukamoto and Eli Cook.

“After having such a good first year, it was disappointing to have the entire series canceled in 2020,” Fark said. “Of course, it was a rough time for everybody, so we’re excited that people want to come play at Steve’s store again. Bryce, Drew and Hiroya all contacted me to see if they could come back. Then, Greg Harrison contacted us when we announced the guitar series. This year really fell together by itself.

Check out Hiroya Tsukamoto performing “As If It Were Yesterday,” from his latest album, “Little River Canyon.”

“Having vocalists this time around should help us attract more people,” Fark continued. “We did a lot of instrumental stuff the first year. We had Zakk Jones, a jazz guitar player from Columbus, and a fingerstyle thwacker named Spencer Elliott and those were amazing shows in my mind. The instrumentality was incredible, but we had small turnouts. We made sure we got some people this time with incredible vocals, so we have Drew Gibson and Haunted Like Human.”

Small town sounds

For Johnson, it’s about bringing people into his store but also about booking world-class entertainment that otherwise wouldn’t perform in the area.

“We’re really trying to get music here in Waynesville and I really want to be a venue for that,” he said. “We’d certainly like to get more people involved but it’s hard to get people out of their houses because there is so much going on. We really have to keep on top of everything but doing the series is fun. I’ve got guitars hanging on the wall and people are always interested in guitars. I’ve got records for sale and now we’re doing live music again. It’s amazing how well it has gone.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Waynesville Music Guitar Series presents Bryce Mullins

Where: Waynesville Music, 198 S. Main St., Waynesville

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: $15 in advance and at the door

More info: 513-897-0602 or www.facebook.com/waynesvillemusicohio