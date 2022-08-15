WORTH THE DRIVE: Cedar Point unveils The Boardwalk for 2023 season

The Boardwalk will be home to roller coaster No. 18 with the addition of the Wild Mouse. It’s a familiar name but an updated concept.

Cedar Point’s original Wild Mouse coaster was built in the 1950s and graced the midway for about two decades. The modern version will provide a drastically different experience as its cars will spin 360 degrees while navigating the ride’s bright orange track.

At 52 feet tall and just over 1,300 feet long, the Wild Mouse will offer riders a unique experience aboard mouse-themed cars. Spinning, dipping, dropping and turning – no ride will be the same as the free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders in the car.

The Wild Mouse will be Cedar Point's 18th roller coaster

Joining the new Wild Mouse on the Boardwalk will be Matterhorn and Scrambler which will be relocated from their current locations in the park. These rides join Giant Wheel, Troika, GateKeeper and WindSeeker in the new hub for lakeside family fun.

“It will make the Boardwalk a great place to begin a new chapter in thrills for the entire family,” said Tony Clark, Cedar Point director of communications.

Refreshments and relaxation

Beyond the rides, the Grand Pavilion will celebrate the Cedar Point of yesteryear.

The original Grand Pavilion debuted in 1888, housing a theatre, saloon and, even, bowling alleys. The new two-story Grand Pavilion, located between the Giant Wheel and the sandy beach, will serve as an anchor to The Boardwalk and house a new restaurant with unique offerings as well as traditional favorites. There will also be a lake view bar, offering indoor and outdoor seating and expansive views of Cedar Point Beach and the Lake Erie shoreline.

Cedar Point's Grand Pavilion will anchor The Boardwalk

The Boardwalk and Grand Pavilion are set to debut on the park’s opening day in May 2023.