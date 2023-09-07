Yellow Springs Film Fest to open with Midwest premiere of music documentary

The inaugural Yellow Springs Film Festival will open Oct. 6 with the Midwest premiere of the documentary short “Taking Back the Groove.”

The film spotlights disco legend Richie Weeks’ battle to reclaim the rights to his music and restore his legacy in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. The creative team includes director Celia Aniskovich (”Call Me Miss Cleo”) and executive producers Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan and comedian Russell Peters. A post-screening panel discussion with Weeks, Aniskovich and Raekwon will be moderated by festival founder Eric Mahoney.

Additional YSFF special events include a conversation with comedian/actor Fred Armisen (”Portlandia,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Documentary Now”), an immersive documentary experience, “32 Sounds,” with the director Sam Green and Academy Award-winning director Steven Bognar in conversation; and a 40-year retrospective of the band Guided by Voices featuring their seminal documentary “Watch Me Jumpstart” by Banks Tarver.

The festival program includes: documentary features “The Cave of Adullam” by Laura Checkoway; “Rather” by Frank Marshall; “Citizen Sleuth” by Chris Kasick; “We Are Fugazi From Washington DC” by Joe Gross, Joseph Pattisall and Jeff Krulik; and “Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd” by Roddy Bogawa & Storm Thorgerson.

Narrative features include: “Fancy Dance” by Erica Tremblay; “The Secret Art of Human Flight” by H.P Mendoza; “Madly” by Gael García Bernal, Mia Wasikowska, Anurag Kashyap, Sebastián Silva, Sion Sono, and Bat for Lashes; and a 10-year anniversary screening of “Only Lovers Left Alive” by Jim Jarmusch.

The YSFF short films program features work by Steven Bognar, Charlotte Ercoli, Adam Meeks, Stephen Michael Simon, Max Cohn and Ellie Sachs, and will include the world premiere of “Lynn’s Fire” by Steve Zahn (”The Righteous Gemstones,” “The White Lotus”).

The festival will also present a retrospective of the career of longtime Yellow Springs resident and Academy Award-winning director Julia Reichert, featuring film posters, interviews and excerpts of her work available free to the public.

All films and events will take place Oct. 6-8 in Yellow Springs at the historic Little Art Theatre, The Foundry at Antioch College and Crome Architecture.

For tickets or more information, visit www.ysfilmfest.com