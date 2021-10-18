Ex-straw fun: The best hayrides in the Miami Valley

Details: From now through Halloween, Sizemore Farm in Miamisburg will be offering U-pick pumpkins, apple cider, hayrides, kettle corn and fresh apples.

While you’re picking out the best pumpkins, let the kids indulge in a Dragon Wagon Ride around the farm.

More info: www.facebook.com/fallpumpkinsizemorefarm

🌽🎃🍁Fulton Farms

When: Hayrides to U-Pick pumpkin patch will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31.

Where: 2393 OH-202, Troy

Details: For $8 per person, customers at Fulton Farms can enjoy a round trip hayride to the U-Pick pumpkin patch, a pumpkin and “time behind the Farm Market to play.”

After you pick out the perfect pumpkin, swing by the Fulton Farms Market to explore the other seasonal favorites such as gourds, decorations and baked goods.

Cost: $8 per person

More info: fultonfarms.com | Facebook

🌽🎃🍁Niederman Family Farm

When: Open now through Oct. 31 every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd., Liberty Township

Details: All tickets to enter the farm must be purchased online by visiting the Niederman Family Farm’s website. General admission tickets are $13 per person (children ages 2 and under get in for free), and include a scenic hayride, among other fall favorite activities.

Cost: $13 per person

More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.com/pumpkins | Facebook.com/niedermanfamilyfarm

🌽🎃🍁Burwinkel Farms

Caption Burwinkel Farms is a great way to spend a fall day. There’s something fun and exciting for everyone. CONTRIBUTED

When: Now through Oct. 31 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross (Butler County)

Details: For $8 per person, customers can enjoy a round trip hayride, one small pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, all activities and a sunflower. For $5, customers will be able to do all of these activities without the option of the round trip hayride. Guests 2 years old and younger can get in for free.

More info: www.burwinkelfarms.com | Facebook.com/BurwinkelFarms

🌽🎃🍁Brown’s Family Farm Market

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30

Where: 11620 Hamilton–Cleves Road, Hamilton

Details: Customers are welcome to pick out their own pumpkins and indulge in a number of other family-friendly fall activities, like hayrides, Barrel Train rides, a corn maze, play areas, visits with farm animals and a chance to comb through fall-inspired treats at the farm market.

More info: brownsfarmmarket.com | Facebook.com/brownsfarmmarket

🌽🎃🍁Irons Fruit Farm

When: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Halloween

Where: 1640 Stubbs Mills Road, Lebanon

Details: Hayrides are free and provide the only way to get to the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins are 49 cents per pound. Along with an ample offering of pumpkins, the farm will also have a corn maze and other fall treats available such as fritters, cider donuts and pies.

Cost: Free

More info: www.ironsfruitfarm.com | Facebook/IronsFruitFarm

🌽🎃🍁Brumbaugh Fruit and Fun Farm

When: Fun Farm hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays from now through Oct. 31. The market is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: 6420 Hollansburg Arcanum Road, Arcanum

Details: Customers can enjoy a number of fall activities such as the corn maze, several play areas and a hayride to and from the pumpkin patch. Customers can pay for all of their pumpkins at the main entrance when exiting the farm.

The market and bakery will also be open during the weekends for those who wish to snack on a number of seasonal delights, including hot apple cider, pumpkin rolls and fresh produce.

Cost: $10 per person. Free admission for children ages 3 and under as well as those over 65.

More info: www.brumbaughfruitfarm.com | Facebook

🌽🎃🍁Lucas Bros. Fall Fest

When: Open now through Oct. 31. Pumpkin and shop sales on Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Fall Fest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 3229 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Details: This family-friendly festival will be taking on another fall season with a U-Pick pumpkin patch, hayride through the woods, corn maze, free straw maze, farm animals and more.

Cost: The complete package (entry to the hayride and corn maze and one small pumpkin) is $13 per person on Fridays and $15 per person on Saturdays and Sundays. Children ages 2 and under can get in for free. Pumpkins from the U-Pick pumpkin patch are priced by the pound.

More info: www.lucasbrosfarms.com | Facebook.com/LucasBrosFallFest

🌽🎃🍁Schappacher Farms

When: Open every weekend through the fall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 3068 West, OH-73, Wilmington

Details: Open for yet another season in Wilmington, Schappacher Farms is again offering a multitude of fall activities, like a free corn maze, free hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin patches, caramel apples and other sweets and more.

The farm will also host a number of fall-related activities this season, so be sure to monitor their Facebook page for upcoming seasonal fun.

Cost: Free

More info: schappacherfarms.com | Facebook.com/schappacherfarms

🌽🎃🍁Majestic Nursery and Gardens

When: Hayrides operate on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 2100 Preble County Line Road, West Alexandria

Details: The 15-acre corn maze at Majestic Nursery and Gardens is one of the tallest around, with more than three miles of walkways, an observation deck and a treasure hunt for the especially daring.

Along with the corn maze, guests can enjoy a petting zoo, children’s play area, hayrides on the weekends, children’s train rides, pumpkin patch, raw local honey and seasonal food.

More info: majesticnurseryandgardens.com | Facebook/majesticnurserygardens

🌽🎃🍁Young’s Jersey Dairy

When: Friday and Saturday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Halloween

Where: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Details: Anyone looking for a family-friendly haunted hayride will enjoy Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Haunted Wagon Ride and Scary Stories. The haunted hayride takes guests through a dark cornfield with monsters and goblins with chainsaws. Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost: $14 per adult and children ages six and older. Children ages five and under are $6.

More info: youngsdairy.com | www.facebook.com/YoungsDairy

🌽🎃🍁The VanDemark Farm

When: Now through Oct. 31 on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Weekdays are reserved for group reservations only.

Where: 2401 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney

Details: For $10 per person, customers will have access to the Sidney farm’s corn maze, unlimited mini-golf, one hayride, Bannyard Play Zone (new this year) and a small petting zoo. For $15 per person, the more adventurous members of your group can try out the farm’s zipline.

More info: vandemarkfarm.com | Facebook/vandemarkfarm

🌽🎃🍁Brimstone Haunt

Caption Brimstone Haunt is open for another season of scares. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS JRD PHOTOGRAPHY

When: Open from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30.

Where: 472 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

Details: Created by the producers of the Ohio Renaissance Festival and Celtic Fest Ohio, the Brimstone Haunt in Wilmington boasts a varied roster of haunted attractions that vary in intensity. If you’re looking to bring the entire family to the Brimstone Haunt, you might want to keep the scares a bit more tame with the Haunted Hayride. However, for those who want to experience the full terror of the season, take a trek through the Forgotten Forest or walk through the haunted house, Psychosis or Zombie Assault, which takes place on an old school bus.

Cost: $16 per person for the Haunted Hayride

More info: brimstonehaunt.com | Facebook.com/BrimstoneHaunt