Exclusive Kane Brown concert to stream at several local drive-in theaters

- Caesar Creek Drive-in in Wilmington (8 p.m.)

- Holiday Auto Theatre in Hamilton (7:30 p.m.)

- Melody 49 Drive-In in Brookville (8 p.m.)

- Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In in Sidney (8:15 p.m.)

- Starlite Drive-In in Amelia (8 p.m.)

Early bird general admission tickets are $56 per vehicle (up to six people) and general admission tickets are $76 per vehicle (also up to six people). To purchase tickets for the Kane Brown drive-in concert, visit ticketmaster.com.

Brown is the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts simultaneously and the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with his album "Experiment. " Brown recently released a seven-song EP called Mixtape Vol. 1 that includes collaborations “Be Like That” with Khalid and Swae Lee and “Last Time I Say Sorry,” the song Brown co-wrote with Springfield’s John Legend.

“We are so humbled by fans' response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, in a news release. “We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative. Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we’ve entertained more than 730,000 fans all over North America. Kane’s upcoming show is further proof that people are really into the drive-in concert experience.”

WANT TO GO?

What: Kane Brown Encore Drive-In Nights Concert

Where: Multiple drive-in theaters throughout the Miami Valley

When: Saturday, Sept. 26 at varying times

More info: Website | Facebook