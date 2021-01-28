Fire-damaged pizza restaurant requires more extensive repairs than first thought

Construction is underway at a Troy pizza restaurant that was damaged worse than first thought by a fire in September 2020.
“The fire, although initially thought to be small, did a ton of smoke and heat damage, so we had to gut the building and start fresh,” Todd Rogers, president of Viking Group Inc., the franchise owner of Donato’s Pizza’s Dayton-area locations, said of his Troy restaurant.
“If we maintain our timeline, we should be reopened around March 30,” Rogers said.
Troy firefighters received multiple calls on the morning of Sept. 23, 2020 of black smoke and flames showing at the restaurant at 414 W. Main St., according to the department’s dispatch records.
In addition to making basic repairs, workers are remodeling the restaurant’s interior so that the decor of the Troy store will match recently remodeled Donatos restaurants in Beavercreek, Huber Heights and Harrison Twp., Rogers said.
Miami County records show the estimated value of the repairs and rebuild to be $350,000.
Founded in 1963 in Columbus, Donatos operates nearly 200 restaurants in 10 states.