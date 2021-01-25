Godiva shutting down all of its chocolate stores nationwide

Godiva will keep its bricks-and-mortar stores open across Europe, the Middle East and China.

According to cnn.com, Godiva had been planning a massive expansion by getting into the café business. The chocolatier opened its first café in the U.S. in New York City in April 2019 and announced that it planned on opening 10 more in New York and more than 400 across the country. It was part of a plan to open 2,000 new cafes around the world.

But that plan never came to fruition, CNN reported. Godiva relied heavily on mall traffic, which had been weakening even before the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem.