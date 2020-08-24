Going Greek: How to order your favorite food from the Dayton Greek Festival’s drive-through event

One of the area’s most beloved cultural attractions is set to host a drive-through version of its fall event.
This year, due to restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Dayton Greek Festival will be hosting a carryout version of its popular event, set to take place on Friday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton.
Typically, the in-person version of the festival features food, plenty of booze, a boutique and live entertainment.
“We’ve done takeout the last three years and every year we’ve gotten better with it,” said Deb Pulos, the Dayton Greek Festival’s public relations coordinator. “Our response has been really favorable. Our team of takeout experts include a couple of people who have and still own local restaurants, so we feel comfortable about branching out to an entirely drive-through festival.”
Beginning on Friday, Aug. 28, customers will be able to order online through the Dayton Greek Festival’s website. There will be no additional ordering permitted on site, as all orders must be pre-paid and placed on the festival’s website.
Despite the changes to this year’s festival, many of the most popular culinary staples will be still be available at the drive-through event.
The following menu items will be available at the Dayton Greek Festival’s drive-through:
- Gyros
- Chicken souvlaki sandwich
- Small and large Greek salads
- Large Greek salad with marinated chicken
- Frozen pastitsio (half pan)
- Large and small Greek pizzas
- Personal pan cheese pizza
- Cheese pies (trigona)
- Spinach pies (spanakopita)
- Baklava
- Chocolate baklava
- Koulouria
- Kourambiethes
- Pecan blossoms
- Chocolate almond rolls
- Pastry variety box
- Tsoureki (sweet bread)
- Greek salad dressing
Soda and water will also be available for purchase. Food prices will be announced when online ordering becomes available.
Due to the social distancing precautions created by the coronavirus pandemic, meal preparations for the drive-through event were a bit more difficult.
“We are following CDC and the Montgomery County department of Health guidelines,” said Pulos. “Everybody has to be wearing gloves, masks and hairnets. When Greeks cook, somebody is always in the kitchen cooking lunch for everybody that’s cooking — but this year, we’re not doing that. It’s very different. We are breaking it down in shifts so that we don’t overlap and create a situation in which too many people are there at one time. This is a challenge for us since we had to lay off our entire church staff.”
Credit: Deb Pulos
Upon entering the church’s parking lot, customers will be directed through the drive-through line with the help of volunteers and signage. To ensure that customers remain safe during the drive-through event, organizers are requiring everyone to remain in their cars. To keep occupancy at reasonable levels, all customers will be given a 15-minute time increment sometime over the course of the weekend in which they will be permitted to pick up their online orders.
Though food will be the main draw at this year’s Greek Festival, organizers are still attempting to find innovative ways to bring other aspects of the festival to its loyal fans. According to Pulos, plans are currently in the works to offer a virtual version of the festival’s live entertainment.
“Our dancers have been doing virtual performances,” said Pulos. “They’re videotaping individual dancers and putting a montage together. So, we’re going to have several things that you’re going to be given a card or something for when you arrive that will have a QR code. You can scan it with your phone while you’re waiting in line, in your car or even when you get home. It’ll have a little bit of information about the food, church and dancing. That’s our home. We’re just trying to work on a way to incorporate some of the normal festival events that we’d like to share with people so that we can do it virtually with them.”
At this point, Dayton Greek Festival organizers are still working to nail down all the details of their drive-through event. However, one thing is certain — Miami Valley residents will still be able to celebrate their favorite Greek traditions at this year’s Greek Festival.
“We want to do this for the people in the community and even for our parishioners because that’s what Greeks do — they share their food, their culture, their heritage,” said Pulos. “That’s what we want to do. So we’re gonna give it a shot.”
Follow their Facebook page for the latest announcements regarding the Dayton Greek Festival.
WANT TO GO?
What: The Dayton Greek Festival drive-through event
Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
When: Friday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13 from noon to 6 p.m.