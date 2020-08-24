Going Greek: How to order your favorite food from the Dayton Greek Festival’s drive-through event

Despite the changes to this year’s festival, many of the most popular culinary staples will be still be available at the drive-through event.

The following menu items will be available at the Dayton Greek Festival’s drive-through:

Gyros

Chicken souvlaki sandwich

Small and large Greek salads

Large Greek salad with marinated chicken

Frozen pastitsio (half pan)

Large and small Greek pizzas

Personal pan cheese pizza

Cheese pies (trigona)

Spinach pies (spanakopita)

Baklava

Chocolate baklava

Koulouria

Kourambiethes

Pecan blossoms

Chocolate almond rolls

Pastry variety box

Tsoureki (sweet bread)

Greek salad dressing

Soda and water will also be available for purchase. Food prices will be announced when online ordering becomes available.

Due to the social distancing precautions created by the coronavirus pandemic, meal preparations for the drive-through event were a bit more difficult.

“We are following CDC and the Montgomery County department of Health guidelines,” said Pulos. “Everybody has to be wearing gloves, masks and hairnets. When Greeks cook, somebody is always in the kitchen cooking lunch for everybody that’s cooking — but this year, we’re not doing that. It’s very different. We are breaking it down in shifts so that we don’t overlap and create a situation in which too many people are there at one time. This is a challenge for us since we had to lay off our entire church staff.”

Meal preparations for the 2020 Dayton Greek Festival look a bit different amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Deb Pulos Credit: Deb Pulos

Upon entering the church’s parking lot, customers will be directed through the drive-through line with the help of volunteers and signage. To ensure that customers remain safe during the drive-through event, organizers are requiring everyone to remain in their cars. To keep occupancy at reasonable levels, all customers will be given a 15-minute time increment sometime over the course of the weekend in which they will be permitted to pick up their online orders.

Though food will be the main draw at this year’s Greek Festival, organizers are still attempting to find innovative ways to bring other aspects of the festival to its loyal fans. According to Pulos, plans are currently in the works to offer a virtual version of the festival’s live entertainment.

“Our dancers have been doing virtual performances,” said Pulos. “They’re videotaping individual dancers and putting a montage together. So, we’re going to have several things that you’re going to be given a card or something for when you arrive that will have a QR code. You can scan it with your phone while you’re waiting in line, in your car or even when you get home. It’ll have a little bit of information about the food, church and dancing. That’s our home. We’re just trying to work on a way to incorporate some of the normal festival events that we’d like to share with people so that we can do it virtually with them.”

At this point, Dayton Greek Festival organizers are still working to nail down all the details of their drive-through event. However, one thing is certain — Miami Valley residents will still be able to celebrate their favorite Greek traditions at this year’s Greek Festival.

“We want to do this for the people in the community and even for our parishioners because that’s what Greeks do — they share their food, their culture, their heritage,” said Pulos. “That’s what we want to do. So we’re gonna give it a shot.”

Follow their Facebook page for the latest announcements regarding the Dayton Greek Festival.

WANT TO GO?

What: The Dayton Greek Festival drive-through event

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

When: Friday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13 from noon to 6 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook