GRAND OPENING: Warped Wing to unveil Springboro brewery, restaurant this weekend

“Our barrel-aging program has propelled us into an interesting place” Bowman said. “My partner, co-founder and brewmaster John Haggerty, has a wealth of knowledge and experience with brewing and barrel aging. ... A lot of our beers rest in wood for up to a year or longer. We are excited to share this process and experience with our customers.”

The pilot brewing system, Bowman said, “will give us endless opportunities to experiment with new beer styles and flavor profiles.”

The restaurant portion of the new Warped Wing will have a major focus on smoked meats. Several dishes will include Warped Wing beers as ingredients.

The drinks menu will not focus exclusively on beer. Hard cider, wine and a limited spirits menu with specialty cocktails and house-made craft sodas also will be offered.

The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday (alcohol sales will cease at 10 p.m. as per statewide COVID-19 health order), and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Warped Wing, which opened in January 2014 in a former foundry in downtown Dayton, has helped lead a remarkable renaissance of craft brewing in the Miami Valley that has seen nearly two dozen relatively small breweries open throughout the region. None of the most recent wave of craft breweries has closed, and nearly all have expanded, either to second locations or by adding canned and bottled beers for retail sales.

In November 2014, less than a year after it opened its doors, Warped Wing signed a lease on a second distribution-focused facility to accommodate a stronger-than-projected thirst for its beers. Warped Wing produces beer in cans and bottles for retail sale as well as kegs for draft sales at area bars and restaurants, and it sells its beers by the glass and by the growler from its tasting room.