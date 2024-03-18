Guide to Easter egg hunts in the Miami Valley

Be Hope Bunny Trail: Be Hope Church has The Be Hope Bunny Trail for kids up to 5th grade from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at 1850 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. Free, Includes interactive egg stations. There will also be a petting zoo and wagon rides through the woods.

BELLBROOK

Easter Egg Drop: Jon Pemberton & Associates’ annual Helicopter Egg Drop, Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Miami Valley South Stadium, 3757 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook. Registration is required.

CENTERVILLE

Easter Egg Hunt: Normandy United Methodist Church, Easter Egg Hunt for toddlers to 5th graders from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at 450 West Alex Bell Road, Centerville. Afterward, craft and snacks in the church.

DAYTON

Easter Egg Hunt: The City of Dayton is sponsoring two free Easter Egg Hunts for kids 10 and younger. Bring a basket. The first is 6 p.m. March 26 at the Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton. Next is 6 p.m. March 27 at the Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave., Dayton.

ENGLEWOOD

Englewood Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Centennial Park on Union Road, Englewood. Children ages 8 and younger, bring a basket for egg hunting, treats, prizes and meet the Easter Bunny. The hunt begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. Easter Bunny will arrive at the park on the fire truck at 9:45 a.m. No rain date. For questions call 937-836-5929.

Resurrection Egg Hunt: Englewood Baptist Church is having a free Resurrection Egg Hunt (during Bible Study) at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, March 31 at 722 Albert St., Englewood. Each kid is guaranteed a half pound of candy. There will be a big prize raffle.

FAIRBORN

Paws in the Park Egg Hunt: The City of Fairborn is sponsoring a “doggone good Easter Egg Hunt” from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Fairfield Park, 687 N. Broad St., Fairborn. Cost: $5/resident dog; $6/non-resident dog. All dogs must be friendly, up to date on vaccinations, and on a leash at all times. Eggs will be filled with special treats. Enjoy a show from SOFK9. Pre-registration required; go to fairbornoh.myrec.com.

Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: The City of Fairborn invites teens for an Easter Egg hunt with a twist — in the heart of the disc golf woods, under the cloak of darkness. Teens will search for Easter eggs to redeem for prizes from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. Cost: $10/resident; $12/non-resident. Ages 12-18 years. Teens will need to bring their own flashlight and bag/bucket. An adult must stay for the entire program as teens may be finished hunting eggs at various times. All teens must be signed in and out. Pre-registration is required! Spots are limited. Call Fairborn Parks and Recreation at 937-754-3090 or email recreation@fairbornoh.gov.

FRANKLIN

Annual egg hunt: Franklin Egg Hunt at Community Park on March 23. Begins at 11 a.m. with more than 10,000 plastic eggs with candy and treats scattered throughout the park. Age groups: Infants to 3, ages 4-7, and ages 8-12. The egg hunt will take place within Atrium Memorial Stadium, located at the back of community park. Participants may enter the field at the front gates. Franklin Community Park is located on Ohio 123/East Sixth Street across from the new high school.

MIAMISBURG

Oh, Hoppy Day!: Austin Landing, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton. Free. Bring a basket for the egg hunt. Event includes inflatables, photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, a petting zoo, games and giveaways.

GREENE COUNTY

Easter Egg Hunt: Young’s Dairy, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. Show up early; starts promptly at 2 p.m. for children ages 4 and younger. At 2:20 p.m. they’ll do it again for ages 5 to 7. At 2:40 p.m. they will have the final hunt for ages 8 to 10. Young’s mascot, Barnabe, will be present.

Community Easter Egg Hunt: Wright Patterson AFB and the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave., Fairborn.

KETTERING

Easter egg hunt: 10 a.m.-noon March 23, an Easter egg hunt and crafts, Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1200 Forrer Blvd. Kids ages 2 and up. To ensure enough craft supplies and eggs for everyone, please RSVP by texting EGGHUNT to 937-884-1571.

Egg hunt a family affair: March 23 at the Lathrem Senior Center, 2900 Glengarry Drive. Kids up to 5 years old can hunt eggs from 1 to 1:30 p.m., and ages 6 years and older, can hunt eggs from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Egg-emptying station to reveal the surprises hidden inside. Each child will receive a raffle ticket, and crafts and snacks will also be available. Registration is required for all attendees, including adults. $5 for residents, and $7 for nonresidents. More: 937-296-2587

Underwater Egg Hunt: March 24 at the Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive. Kids ages 2 to 7 years old can swim from 1 to 1:30 p.m., and kids 8 and older can swim from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Snacks and crafts will also be available. All attendees, including adults, must be registered. Children younger than 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult in the water. $5 for residents, and $7 for nonresidents. More: 937-296-2587

Mega Egg Hunt: Children through 6th grade for games, activities and a Mega Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Grace Baptist Church, 2901 Galewood St., Kettering.

NEW CARLISLE

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Medway United Methodist Church, 2550 S. Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle. Multiple family shows, visit from the Easter Bunny, and 30,000+ eggs filled with candy and prizes for kids ages 0-10 years old.

TIPP CITY

Community Egg Hunt: Families with children who are walking through age 12. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road, Tipp City.

TROY

Community Center Easter Egg Hunt: The Lincoln Community Center, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Bring bags, baskets or buckets to collect eggs. Easter Bunny will be there. treet parking will be available, as well as parking at Richard’s Chapel, ITW Food Equipment Group’s lot at the corner of Drury and Ridge, and the LCC parking lots. Two lucky golden egg finders in each age group will win a special prize. The egg hunt is open to children ages 0-10 and will be divided into separate age groups. Ages 0-2 will start at 10 am. Ages 3-6 will start at 10:10 am. Ages 7-10 will start at 10:20 am. For more information, contact the Lincoln Community Center at 937-335-2715 or visit lcctroy.org.

VANDALIA

Vandalia Easter Extravaganza: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia. Free. Includes egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., a baby goat petting zoo, arts and crafts, face painting, vendors, games and activities, food trucks, Easter bunny photo area, a golden egg scavenger hunt and more. Bring your own egg basket.