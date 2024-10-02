Health Expo ’24 in Springfield to have live demos, screenings, more than 50 exhibitors

CHF staff works to bring together the largest gathering of local health-related agencies and vendors in one location each year and 2024 brings one of the biggest yet according to Joy Rogers, CHF executive director.

“It’s such a great opportunity for the community to come together, full of energy and concerned with you being as healthy as you can be,” she said.

This year will see even more action outside the hall, weather-permitting, including instruction on one of the hottest sports, pickleball. Equipment will be available for visitors from National Trail Parks and Recreation District.

“This will be our second year for this fun, fast-growing sport that even young kids and young adults are doing. It’s easy to pick up,” said Rogers.

A bicycle fit tutorial from Cyclotherapy and carseat safety checks will also be available outdoors. Inside there will live demonstrations of balance fitness, Zumba, yoga and CPR.

“Hopefully, you’ll never have to use CPR, but if you can save a life it’s great knowledge to have,” Rogers said. “Balance fitness is something all people can use.”

One of the unique parts of Health Expo is being a one-stop for health screenings. Visitors can get blood pressure, body mass index, skin, hearing, prostate, vision, mobile mammograms and baby and toddler development checks. Flu vaccines will be available for those with health insurance.

A variety of exhibitors covering a range of areas will have information and advice in several areas including children and families; seniors and caregivers; health services; healthy living; mental wellness; support services; and insurance.

All the movement and activity may make visitors thirsty. The return of the popular smoothie bike lets adults and kids create their own tasty drink by riding a stationary bike that creates the treat before their eyes.

For more information on Health Expo ‘24, go to community-health-foundation.org.