Here’s how to view the Rike’s Wonderland Windows this holiday season

One holiday wish has come true: the beloved Rike’s Wonderland Windows will return to the Schuster Center Wintergarden.
This year, there will be some changes as the Dayton tradition follows Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County and CDC guidelines, according to a release from Dayton Live, formerly known as the Victoria Theatre Association.
Credit: ron valle
Visitors must register for a specific viewing time slot during the three week schedule: Dec. 2-6, Dec. 9-13 and Dec. 16-20. The event is free and hours will vary by day, Dayton Live officials said.
Masks and social distancing will be required, and sanitizing regimens will be in place, Dayton Live officials said. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Santa and the Tike’s Shoppe will not be at the Schuster Center this year.
Complete details on cautionary measures and to register for a time slot, go to daytonlive.org/holiday.
The animated windows feature whimsical elves, animals and other figures and have been on display in the windows of Rike’s Department Store since the 1940s.
Last year, critically acclaimed theatre and opera scenic designer and Dayton native Adam Koch, along with partner Steven Royal, added redesigned windows and revealed them to the public. Each has characters from the original windows as well as some newly discovered and donated figures.
The boxes were constructed by Scenic Solutions from West Carrollton, with costumes created by the Dayton Sewing Collaborative.