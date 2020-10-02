How family farm grew into fall entertainment destination for kids of all ages

“We have horses, pigs, goats, cows,” Jackson said. “The animals will eat right out of your hand. The kids are literally inside the pens.”

There are also hayrides, pumpkin picking, a straw maze, and a pumpkin launcher that can catapult a pumpkin up to 1,800 feet. Kids can shoot them into the pasture and watch the cows eat whatever’s left. There’s also a hay barn featuring slides for kids, bundles of hay for kids to climb on, and a hay bridge. The barn that houses the corn box is similar to a sandbox only much larger and holds corn instead of sand.

Willow Watts, 2, pets a cow at Jackson Family Farm Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Madison Township. Fall on the Farm at Jackson Family Farm is open on weekends through October 25 on West Alexandria Road in Madison Township. The educational farm experience features pedal tractors, pumpkin patch, farm animals, corn maze, hay tower, hayride to the cattle field, pumpkin jump pad and more. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Corn Maze

The corn maze is small and family-friendly. In other words, it’s not difficult to navigate. “Our (activities) are meant for 3-8 year-olds,” Jackson said. “It’s miserable to be lost in a maze with four kids who are done.”

Why Go?

“The emphasis is still on education,” Jackson said. “It’s more for the kids, more of a learning experience. That’s what makes us different. It’s an interactive experience where you can play ‘farmer for the day.’ That’s rarer now because farming has become so commercialized.”

Gracie Barnett, 13, pours orn over Evan Simmons, 11, in the corn barn at Jackson Family Farm Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Madison Township. Fall on the Farm at Jackson Family Farm is open on weekends through October 25 on West Alexandria Road in Madison Township. The educational farm experience features pedal tractors, pumpkin patch, farm animals, corn maze, hay tower, hayride to the cattle field, pumpkin jump pad and more. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Best Time to Go?

The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays, and Jackson said around noon is their slowest time of day.

COVID Restrictions?

Masks are recommended, not required. “It’s a 160-acre farm,” Jackson said. “So, it’s easy for people to social distance.”

Places to Eat Nearby

The Jackson Farm is located near downtown Middletown, which features the usual fast-food and casual dining restaurants. There is also a bed and breakfast called Cascade Lakes. There is also food at the farm. “We have biscuits and gravy,” Jackson said. “And pulled pork that comes from our own animals.”

How to Go

What: Jackson Family Farm

Where: 6760 W. Alexandria Road, Middletown

When: Through Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

Cost: $10

More Info: www.facebook.com/jacksonfamilyfarmmadison