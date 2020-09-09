How to get a festival-worthy Greek feast to go this weekend

The 62nd annual Dayton Greek Festival benefitting the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will prepare carryout orders in place of its festival event this weekend.
Before you place your orders, it’s important to be able to flex your brain with family and friends in conversation with what you know about these delightful Mediterranean dishes.
Here are a few facts to impress the people around you:
Did you know?
Greek food and cuisine have been traced back to 350 B.C.
According to thespruceeats.com, “Dishes with names like tzatziki (from the Turkish “cacik”), hummus (the Arabic word for chickpea) and dolmades (from the Turkish “dolma”), that can be found in kitchens from Armenia to Egypt, have also found a home in Greek cooking, and been adapted over hundreds of years to local tastes and traditions just like makaronia me kima (which is Greek-style meat sauces for pasta)”
A history of culinary influences includes:
- In 350 B.C., when Alexander the Great extended the Greek Empire’s reach from Europe to India, certain northern and eastern influences were absorbed into the Greek cuisine.
- In 146 B.C., Greece fell to the Romans, which resulted in a blending of a Roman influence into Greek cooking.
- In 330 A.D., Emperor Constantine moved the capital of the Roman Empire to Constantinople, founding the Byzantine Empire, which in turn fell to the Turks in 1453 and remained part of the Ottoman Empire for nearly 400 years. During that time, dishes had to be known by Turkish names, names that remain today for many Greek classics.
- More than 20 percent of Greece is made up of islands with no portion of the country any more than 90 miles from the sea. The country has more than 600 wineries and 400 indigenous grape varieties used for wine-making.
That’s probably enough — no one loves a know-it-all.
How to order
What you really need to remember is that carryout orders or take-and-bake frozen dishes will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
All orders must be made online in advance and paid for by credit card in advance. Pickup will be at the church at 500 Belmonte Park North (next to the Dayton Art Institute). Select pickup time when placing an order.
Items available for purchase include:
- Traditional gyros ($8)
- Chicken souvlaki gyro ($8)
- Small and large Greek salads ($4, $8) (add chicken to the large salad for $13)
- Frozen pastitsio (half pan) ($50)
- Greek pizzas ($12, $20)
- Personal pan cheese pizza ($6)
- Tiropita (cheese pie, quantity four) ($12)
- Spanakopita (spinach pies, quantity four) ($12)
- Frozen Tiropita or Spanakopita (serves 6) ($18)
- Baklava (quantity 2) ($6)
- Chocolate baklava (quantity 2) ($8)
- Koulouria (shortbread cookie) (quantity 6) ($3)
- Kourambiethes (cookies) ($4)
- Pecan blossoms (quantity 2) ($4)
- Chocolate almond rolls (quantity 2) ($4)
- Pastry variety box
- Tsoureki (sweet bread) ($7)
- Greek salad dressing
Visit www.daytongreekfestival.com to learn more.
