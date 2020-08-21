Humane Society of Greater Dayton to host virtual race to benefit rehabilitation of area animals

Furry Skurry, a 5K hosted by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the area’s largest no-kill animal welfare agency, is now a virtual fundraising event, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now in its 28th year, the event typically features numerous pet-related activities for attendees, along with a 5K, to participate in with their furry friends. Though pet owners and animal lovers will not have the chance to participate in the Furry Skurry 5K in person this year, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has created a virtual version of the race that allows participants to log as many miles as they can without risking their well-being.

This year, instead of completing a 5K, participants are encouraged to run or walk as many miles as they can throughout the entire month of September. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton hopes that all participants will work together to reach their goal of 25,000 miles to help 25,000 animals. This goal is a nod to the fact that in just five years, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has impacted the lives of 25,000 animals in the Miami Valley, whether that help came in the form of rehabilitation or adoption.