Breaking News

DDN INVESTIGATION: Time taking toll on century-old flood control dams

X

Indian restaurant moving ahead with plans to open in downtown Dayton

Gulzar's Indian Cuisine in Richmond, Indiana is moving ahead with plans to open a second location in downtown Dayton, its owner says. CONTRIBUTED
Gulzar's Indian Cuisine in Richmond, Indiana is moving ahead with plans to open a second location in downtown Dayton, its owner says. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

What to Know | 18 minutes ago
By Mark Fisher
Gulzar's Indian Cuisine to open second location in CareSource building on North Patterson Boulevard

The owner of an Indian restaurant in Richmond, Indiana is moving ahead with plans to open a second location in downtown Dayton, despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Things are moving along, but they’re moving along slowly,” A.J. Singh, owner of Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine, told this news outlet Saturday, Aug. 15. “We’re definitely going to be there, I can promise you that.”

ExploreNEW FROM OVER THE WEEKEND: Agave & Rye restaurant and bar coming to Troy’s town square

Singh has applied to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control for a license to serve alcohol at 217 N. Patterson Blvd., in the ground floor of a CareSource building in downtown Dayton, where he would join a Winans Chocolates + Coffees shop and a Flyboys Deli restaurant, if all goes as planned. He opened Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine, named for his grandfather, about five years ago. His father, Paramjeet Singh, opened Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine about 20 years ago in Cincinnati.

Gulzar's Indian Cuisine in Richmond, Indiana is moving ahead with plans to open a second location in downtown Dayton, its owner says. CONTRIBUTED
Gulzar's Indian Cuisine in Richmond, Indiana is moving ahead with plans to open a second location in downtown Dayton, its owner says. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Although there is no specific timetable for opening the Dayton restaurant, given the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, “We are now shooting for October,” Singh said.

ExploreRELATED: Flyboys Deli signs lease for new restaurant in downtown Dayton

Singh said in April that he has long had his eye on the Gem City for an Indian restaurant, having scouted locations downtown and near the University of Dayton, .

When fully open and operating, Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine will offer a lunch buffet and a full-service, fine-dining concept in the evening.

“We are trying to keep it as close to home cooking as possible,” ﻿Singh said. “We don’t Americanize  by any means.”

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.