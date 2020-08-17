Indian restaurant moving ahead with plans to open in downtown Dayton

The owner of an Indian restaurant in Richmond, Indiana is moving ahead with plans to open a second location in downtown Dayton, despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Things are moving along, but they’re moving along slowly,” A.J. Singh, owner of Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine, told this news outlet Saturday, Aug. 15. “We’re definitely going to be there, I can promise you that.”
Singh has applied to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control for a license to serve alcohol at 217 N. Patterson Blvd., in the ground floor of a CareSource building in downtown Dayton, where he would join a Winans Chocolates + Coffees shop and a Flyboys Deli restaurant, if all goes as planned. He opened Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine, named for his grandfather, about five years ago. His father, Paramjeet Singh, opened Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine about 20 years ago in Cincinnati.
Although there is no specific timetable for opening the Dayton restaurant, given the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, “We are now shooting for October,” Singh said.
Singh said in April that he has long had his eye on the Gem City for an Indian restaurant, having scouted locations downtown and near the University of Dayton, .
When fully open and operating, Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine will offer a lunch buffet and a full-service, fine-dining concept in the evening.
“We are trying to keep it as close to home cooking as possible,” Singh said. “We don’t Americanize by any means.”