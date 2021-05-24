It’s National Scavenger Hunt Day! Local council celebrates with massive hunt for clues across the Miami Valley

Those who find and scan all eight QR codes in the Scavr app will be entered into a drawing to win $250, $100 or $50.

To participate in the “Let’s Play” Scavenger Hunt, participants must download the Scavr app and register for the free event by paying a visit to the city of Beavercreek’s website. More information about the event can be found on the Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council’s Facebook page.

MVRAC will be hosting their "Let's Play" Scavenger Hunt between Monday, May 24 and Sunday, June 6 at eight locations across the Miami Valley. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council Credit: Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council

HOW TO GO

What: Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council’s “Let’s Play” Scavenger Hunt

Where: Parks and spots in eight different cities across the Miami Valley

When: Between Monday, May 24 and Sunday, June 6. Participants are permitted to hunt from dawn to dusk each day.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook