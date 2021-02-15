It’s not just for kids! Grown-ups can have fun too at this adult Easter egg hunt

This year, 3,500 plastic eggs filled with candy, gift cards and raffle tickets for prize baskets will be scattered around the Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet participants, who must be 18 or older.

There were will be two adult hunt areas: one for a competitive crowd and another for less-mobile adults. Don’t forget to bring a flashlight to hunt in the dark.

Explore Special Olympics Ohio launches virtual Polar Plunge

In prior years, 350 tickets were sold, but this year, only 200 tickets will be available to ensure the crowd can spread out in the gym to pick up prizes. Masks will be required, and safety precautions will be in place.

Tickets for the Adult Easter Egg Hunt are $6 for Kettering residents and $8 for non-residents. Participants can purchase up to four tickets.

Registration can be made online or by calling (937) 296-2587. A detailed email will be sent with information prior to the hunt.

The Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt Friday, March 26. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / KNACK CREATIVE

Kettering will also host Easter egg hunts for children and teens this year.

The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for Kids will be held Saturday March 27 with two time slots that evening, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be held again on Sunday, March 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Register here for the event.

A Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for ages 11 to16 will be held April 2 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Register here for the event.