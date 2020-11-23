X

JUST IN: After 2 decades, Golden Corral restaurant shuts down permanently in Beavercreek

Golden Corral restaurant in Beavercreek has shut down permanently due to COVID-19 impact, according to a sign on its door and to an employee of the only other Dayton-area Golden Corral still operating, on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. CONTRIBUTED
By Mark Fisher

The Golden Corral restaurant in Beavercreek shut down permanently last week about four months after it had reopened for business following a statewide shutdown of dine-in service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have closed our restaurant due to the business impact of COVID-19,” a sign on the door of the restaurant at 2490 Commons Blvd. near the Mall at Fairfield Commons informed customers. “We appreciate the support of the community and the guests who have dined with us at this location.”

An employee of the Golden Corral on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. — now the only Dayton-area Golden Corral still open and operating — confirmed Sunday that the Beavercreek restaurant shut down permanently last week. The Golden Corral web site no longer shows the Beavercreek restaurant as a Golden Corral location.

Messages left with a spokeswoman for Golden Corral Sunday afternoon had not been returned as of Monday morning.

The restaurant chain’s web site still lists the Golden Corral restaurant at 8870 Kingsridge Drive behind the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. as “Operations temporarily suspended,” although was stripped of all of its Golden Corral signage several months ago and shows no indication it will reopen anytime soon.

The Beavercreek location that is now permanently closed had reopened to the public July 20 following the state-mandated shutdown of all dine-in service that took effect in mid-March and was lifted about two months later.

Golden Corral has shut down this location on Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek due to the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. MARK FISHER/STAFF
Many of the reopened Golden Corral restaurants, including the Miller Lane location in northern Montgomery County, have modified the full buffet-style of service that Golden Corral has traditionally offered to a cafeteria-style service model. “Still endless helpings, only now we serve you,” Golden Corral officials have said on the company’s web site. The reopened Golden Corral also offer curbside takeout.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based Golden Corral was founded in 1973 and operated nearly 500 restaurants nationwide prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

