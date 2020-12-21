JUST IN: Downtown Dayton restaurant to shut down, then seek to relocate in the spring

“We wanted to let you all know December 31st will be our last day downtown and we will be closing, so please come support us this week!” co-owner Rene Bostick wrote. “Please keep your eyes open, because this isn’t the last of Arepas! We will be looking for another location come spring!”

Bostick said those who would like to order sauces, Arepas, Tres Leches Cake, Cabbage rolls or other items should contact her at bostickrene@gmail.com.