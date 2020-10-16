JUST IN: Founder of Hot Head, Rapid Fired unveils new chicken restaurant concept

Wiley’s co-founders of the new concept include Kelly Gray, Tim Teffs, Ryan Cancino and Peter Wiley.

Wiley's Wings Tenders Fries will open soon at this location that currently houses a Rapid Fired Pizza restaurant on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights.

The new eatery will have a relatively limited menu that in addition to its core items of, yes, wings, tenders and fries, will include cole slaw and Texas toast. The sauce choices, however, will be abundant.

“I don’t know the final number, but I think we’re up to 18 or 20” sauces, said Wiley, whose Hot Head Burritos chain places a great emphasis on sauce choices.

The restaurant’s slogan, on its web site and on the flier mailed to Huber Heights residents, is, “Try them naked or sauced. We won’t judge.”

Wiley said he has always been a big fan of fried chicken wings, but didn’t like the long wait required at many wings-centric restaurants. “We’ve figured out a way to produce really good wings in a much shorter short time,” the restaurant entrepreneur said.

There is, of course, no shortage of fried chicken restaurant choices available throughout the Miami Valley. And in Huber Heights, a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant opened earlier this year on the city’s other main north-south artery, Old Troy Pike (State Route 202). The competition doesn’t worry Wiley a bit.

“Our Hot Head location in Huber Heights has done very well for us, and it’s near a Chipotle,” the restaurant entrepreneur said.

The founder of Hot Head Burritos and Rapid Fired Pizza to open a new chicken restaurant called Wiley's Wings Tenders Fries in Huber Heights. This flier was mailed to Huber Heights residents earlier this week.

If the concept is successful, expect to see more Wiley’s Wings Tenders Fries coming to other locations across the region, and perhaps beyond, Wiley said.

Hot Head Burritos operates 70 locations in eight states. Rapid Fired Pizza has 35 stores open in five states.

To keep tabs on Wiley’s Wings Tenders Fries and its progress toward opening, go to wileyswings.com.