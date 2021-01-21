JUST IN: Several local artists receive top award and $4K in funding from Ohio Arts Council

Each year, members of the Ohio Arts Council award Ohio artists with the council’s Individual Excellence Award. At its core, the award is given to those artists whose body of work “exemplifies their specific discipline and advances the larger artistic community,” according to the Ohio Arts Council. Along with the award, this year, 75 artists across Ohio will also receive $4,000 to grow their body of work in the future.

“Individual Excellence Awards represent investment in imagination, artistry and talent by giving artists the resources to innovate, explore their art forms, develop skills and advance their careers,” Donna S. Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council, said in a release Thursday, Jan. 21. “These awards honor the outstanding accomplishments of Ohio artists, who we are proud to support as they continue to shape creative conversations in our state through their work in and mastery of their chosen disciplines and crafts.”