‘Last call’ sale for Virtual Oktoberfest ticket packages starts this weekend

“Oktoberfest is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, typically netting more than $400,000 for museum operations, and its cancellation creates a huge gap in our budget,” Michael R. Roediger, DAI director & CEO, said, when announcing this virtual celebration earlier this month.

“Although Virtual Oktoberfest won’t fill that gap, this online fundraiser will provide critical income to help get the museum through this difficult time. The Dayton community has a long history of supporting the museum, and we hope it will rally around this virtual event to both support the museum and keep the Oktoberfest spirit alive.”

Virtual Oktoberfest packages

Virtual Oktoberfest offers an exclusive, limited-edition 2020 Oktoberfest mug and hat pin, as well as three different Oktoberfest T-shirts, and an invitation to a special livestream event to take place on Sept. 26.

The Dayton Art Institute has launched Virtual Oktoberfest 2020. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS /DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

Three different Virtual Oktoberfest Party Packs are being offered:

VIP Party Pack ($200): Contains the exclusive 2020 Oktoberfest mug, two Oktoberfest hat pins, two Oktoberfest logo T-shirts and an invitation to the Virtual Oktoberfest livestream event on Sept. 26.

General Admission Party Pack ($100): Contains the exclusive 2020 Oktoberfest mug, one Oktoberfest hat pin, one Oktoberfest logo T-shirt and an invitation to the Virtual Oktoberfest livestream event on Sept. 26.

Starter Party Pack ($50): Contains one Oktoberfest hat pin, one Oktoberfest logo T-shirt and an invitation to the Virtual Oktoberfest livestream event on Sept. 26.

Each Party Pack offers the option to purchase two other Oktoberfest T-shirts designs: a “Dayton Strong” shirt and a “Beer Eye Chart” shirt, each $30.

All three T-shirts may also be purchased individually ($30), and a specially priced three-pack of Oktoberfest logo T-shirts is available for $75.

The Party Packs are the only way to purchase the Oktoberfest hat pin, and the VIP and General Admission Party Packs are the only way to purchase the 2020 Oktoberfest mug.

The virtual livestream event on Sept. 26 will feature music and other special surprises. More details about the livestream event will be released in Sept.

Details about the Virtual Oktoberfest 2020 party packs and merchandise can be found on the museum’s website www.daytonartinstitute.org.