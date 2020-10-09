LAST CHANCE: 5 can’t-miss dishes for Veggie Week

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association has had a string of themed weeks that have been popular with customers and this week’s Veggie Week promotion has been no exception.
The event that features more than 20 dishes from a dozen participating restaurants continues through Saturday, Oct. 10.
“These themed weeks have really helped the restaurants increase business during the week and touch new customers,” said MVRA president Amy Zahora. “Chappys Social House created a Veggie Po Boy, which is delicious, and Butter Cafe has Vegan pancakes, and Meadowlark even has a squash taco. They have gotten really creative.”
Here are five dishes you will want to head out and get before they’re gone.
Chappys Social House
7880 Washington Village Drive., Washington Twp. | 937-439-9200 | www.chappyssocialhouse.com
Chappy’s has a New Orleans-style veggie po boy made with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers and zucchini on French bread dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Coco’s Bistro
250 Warren St., Dayton | 937-228-2626 | https://228coco.com
The Thai Peanut dish is made with chili garlic Thai-inspired peanut sauce, red bell peppers, red onion, cilantro and basil, toasted peanuts, and rice noodles. Add a beet salad with mixed greens, fresh beets, grapefruit, grapefruit gastrique, goat cheese, beet 1000 island and you have yourself a meal.
Meadowlark Restaurant
5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp. | (937) 434-4750 | www.meadowlarkrestaurant.com
Meadowlark is offering eight special dishes, more than any of the restaurants. Local shishito peppers with miso and parmesan cheese; fried green tomatoes with chow chow and remoulade; crispy potatoes and cauliflower with Brauny’s psychedelic green chutney; shaved squash and apple salad with buttermilk dressing; griddle-laced cheese and butternut squash taco with diced poblanos and guajillo sauce; sweet potato, spinach and chickpea curry with coconut milk, basil, lime and steamed jasmine rice; chicken-fried rutabaga with mushroom country gravy served with mashed potatoes and broccolini; and pumpkin butterscotch bread pudding. It’s hard to know what to choose from. We’ll have them all.
Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937-372-3202 | https://gotonicks.com
Greekful Dead Pizza is made with olive oil, spinach, mozzarella cheese, red onion, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, and feta cheese — $12.99 for 9-inch or $16.99 for 14-inch.
Credit: Wheat Penny, Facebook
Wheat Penny Oven and Bar
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | (937) 496-5268 | www.wheatpennydayton.com
Wheat Penny’s Cauliflower T-Bone is a standing favorite. A thick center-cut slice of cauliflower is poached in aromatic broth, then cooked to a deep, burnished brown on the flat top until it looks like a steak. Garnished with a rough-chopped salsa-like sauce full of things cauliflower loves — olives, garlic, raisins, orange segments, herbs and good olive oil. A savory, dramatic, center-of-the-plate take on a favorite vegetable.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.