Wright State arts showcase at Levitt Pavilion this week

Titled “Wright State Arts Live!: A Celebration of Fine and Performing Arts,” the free concert will serve as a preview of WSU’s 2021-2022 fine and performing arts season. It also serves as a launch of ArtsGala, WSU’s annual art event and fundraiser.

“We thought it would be a great way to showcase all of the performing and visual arts at Wright State, while at the same time incorporating the launch of ArtsGala 2022,” said Dan Zehringer, D.M.A, chair of the School of Music in a release. “We really wanted to highlight to our alumni and patrons the amount of diverse programming opportunities available year-round in the CAC and partake in what we’re doing. After all, the arts at Wright State University host the largest number of concerts of any organization in the Miami Valley.”