List: Fourth of July events in the region

Light Up Lebanon: A parade in the downtown area kicks off Lebanon’s Independence Day celebration at 4 p.m. July 3. It is following by events from 6-10 p.m. at Colonial Park West. That includes a petting zoo, balloon animals, games, bounce houses and live music from The Bourbon Road Band. Details: facebook.com/events/783389973944147

Buck Creek Boom: Fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m. July 3 at Ferncliff Court, 501 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield. If the show cannot occur July 3, July 8 is the backup date. This is the 27th annual event. Details: ntprd.org/buck-creek-boom

Dayton’s Lights in Flight: Set for 10 p.m. July 3 at Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton. The city of Dayton will not be hosting a festival with its lights show this year. It will be closing off East Helena Street and North Bend Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. for the show. More: daytonohio.gov/lightsinflight

Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival: Taking place July 3-4, activities kick off with fireworks July 3 at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St. Street Fair on July 4 at multiple locations. Full guide at americanafestival.org/street-fair.

Fairborn’s Block Party and Fourth of July Parade: Slated for July 3-4 at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. This multi-day event begins at 4 p.m. July 3 with crafts, food, vendors and more. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4, running from Central Avenue to Main Street. The festivities will resume at 4 p.m. July 4, with fireworks later that night. Get more information online at fairbornoh.gov/government/parks___recreation/festivals___parades.php.

Red, White and KaBOOM! in Fairfield: At 4 p.m. July 3 there will be a farmers market and food truck at Village Green Park. At 4 and 6 p.m. is a Cincinnati Circus performance (two 45-minute shows). At Harbin Park, food trucks open at 7 p.m., music is at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. More: fairfield-city.org/578/Red-White-Kaboom

Yellow Springs Fourth of July: Happening at Gaunt Park, 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs. A parade starts at 2 p.m. July 4. Fireworks planned for 9:07 p.m. That afternoon, guests are welcome to come set up chairs for the event, as well as listen to local music and purchase food from trucks. Parade starts at the Yellow Springs firehouse at 225 Corry St. More: members.yellowspringsohio.org/events/details/yellow-springs-4th-of-july-2024-1142202

July 4 PiquaFest: Happening from 3-10 p.m. July 4 at Piqua Center, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be activities such as axe throwing, bike decorating, kid games and a dunk tank. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. More: business.troyohiochamber.com/calendar/Details/piquafest-kids-event-1144257

Hamilton Ohio 4th of July Celebration: Parade steps off at 10 a.m. July 4 from the Butler County Fairgrounds. RiversEdge concert (That Arena Rock Show) at 8:30 p.m. (venue open at 6 p.m.), fireworks at 10 p.m., shot off from Veterans Park. More: hamiltonjuly4th.org

Kettering’s ‘Go 4!’ Fireworks and Drone Show: Scheduled for 6-10 p.m. July 4 at Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering. This year there will be additional bounce houses and food trucks, roaming entertainers and music. Kettering is also adding a 12-minute drone show that be synchronized to its fireworks display. Details online at playkettering.org/event/go-4th-2.

Liberty Twp. 4th of July Parade: A parade kicks off at 9 a.m. July 4 at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp., and ends at Liberty Junior School. More: liberty-township.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=598

Moraine’s Fourth of July Celebration: Taking place from 6-11 p.m. July 4 at Wax Park 3800 Main St., Moraine and will feature activities, food, music and fireworks. This event is being organized by food truck Cali-OH Eats. More information is online at facebook.com/events/1064695848124122.

Beavercreek Fourth of July Celebration: Set for 6-10:30 p.m. July 4 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Parade begins at the intersection of Meadow Bridge Drive and Dayton-Xenia Road. The event will continue at 7 p.m. with food trucks, children’s activities and live music. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. More online: beavercreekohio.gov/605/4th-of-July.

Boro Boom! Fourth of July Celebration: Happening at 6 p.m. July 4 at Springboro High School, 1675 Main St., Springboro. There will be bounce houses, food trucks and live music from Reel2Reel. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. Details: cityofspringboro.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=1402

Kings Island Fourth of July Celebration: Taking place July 4 at 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. Special Independence Day fireworks show with lasers, fountain effects and drones for the performance. Kings Island’s firework shows are at 10 p.m. More: visitkingsisland.com/events/4th-of-july-spectacular

Englewood Fireworks Celebration: Set for 7 p.m. July 4 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Road, Englewood. Music from the Englewood Civic band. The city’s fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. More online at englewood.oh.us/236/Fireworks-Celebration.

Middletown 4th of July Parade: Happening at 10 a.m. July 4, the parade steps off from Smith Park in Middletown. It travels down Main Street to Central Avenue, ending at the rail road tracks. The theme is “Path to the Future: Middletown Independence Today.” More: facebook.com/events/879930013505920

Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes Festival: Taking place from noon-11 p.m. July 4-6 at the Voices of America Museum of Broadcasting, West Chester Twp. Three-day festival with live music and food vendors. Fireworks are July 5. More online at thingstodocincinnati.com/taps-tastes-and-tunes.

Old-Fashioned Independence Day Fireworks: Set for 4-11 p.m. July 7 at 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton. Hosted by the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Preserve. This event is $15 and will feature fireworks, live music, games and food trucks. More: facebook.com/events/1150828973015096