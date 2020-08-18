Local brewery to release beer inspired by Ohio’s farming heritage

Breaking News

Warped Wing Brewing Company and Land-Grant Brewing Company has released a new beer, called the Long-Distance High Five Gose, which celebrates Ohio's agricultural prowess.
Credit: Warped Wing Brewing Company

Breweries & Bars | 54 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

Warped Wing Brewing Company is partnering with Columbus-based brewery Land-Grant Brewing Company to create a beer that pays homage to Ohio’s rich farming heritage.

This virtual beer collaboration, called the Long-Distance High Five Gose, will be available at both breweries beginning on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Dayton residents can grab their Long-Distance High-Five Gose at Warped Wing Brewing Company, located at 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Gose will be launched in both cans and draft at Warped Wing and in cans only at Land-Grant Brewing Company.

“We’ve wanted to partner with each other in the past, but timing wasn’t right,” said Nick Bowman, VP/Sales & Marketing and Managing Partner at Warped Wing on the brewery’s Facebook page. “So with the quarantine, we thought it would be cool to push the limits and create a virtual collaboration. A few Zoom meetings later and LDH5 was born.”

Serving as a nod to Ohio’s top agricultural products, the Long-Distance High Five Gose includes notes of corn, wheat and honeysuckle. It was brewed with these materials in the same manner at both breweries.

“When we collaborate on a beer, we really want to do something that is reflective of what both breweries are passionate about,” said Dan Shaffer, Head Brewer at Land Grant. “The unique ingredients and processes we used to make these beers are truly reflective of the people, place and time in which they were created.”

A six-pack of the brand new Long-Distance High Five Gose will be available for $9.99.

