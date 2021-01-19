LongHorn Steakhouse, Raising Cane’s score a shout-out on ‘Best Places to Work’ list

“It means so much to receive such positive feedback from our crew, and even more so in this time of COVID-19,” Raising Cane’s founder and co-CEO Todd Graves said in a release. “Throughout the pandemic, our crew stepped up to the challenges. We are one of only a few restaurants on the list because it’s so hard to operate during a pandemic – but our crew made it happen! And I’m so grateful for them and this recognition.”

Raising Cane’s officials touted their company’s “fast-paced environment, fun culture, flexible schedules and growth opportunities.”

An employee’s review left on the Glassdoor web site last fall by a Cincinnati-area employee praised the company’s “good crew and work culture (and) profit-share bonuses every quarter,”

MIchelle Webster — recruiting director for RCO Limited, Raising Cane’s franchisee that operates all of the Louisiana-based chain’s restaurants in southwest Ohio — told this news outlet Monday that the Glassdoor recognition “means a lot because it comes voluntarily from our crewmembers, and we were one of only a few restaurants on the list. ... Our Culture is the best, and we are all about working hard while having fun.”

LongHorn Steakhouse operates four restaurants in the region: on Miller Lane in Butler Twp., near the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, on West Dorothy Lane in Moraine and in the West Chester area.

LongHorn Steakhouse is run by the large restaurant holding company Darden, which also owns and operates Olive Garden, Cheddar’s, Capital Grille and a handful of other chains. The parent company was included in job-search company Indeed’s Top 50 workplaces in 2019, and was also named by Forbes.com as among the “Best Employers for Diversity” in 2019.

“Management really helps you with where you want to go, and is constantly helping you succeed,” Glassdoor’s web site quoted one Longhorn Steakhouse employee review as saying.