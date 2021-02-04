Longtime ‘Excursions’ radio-show host Niki Dakota resigns from WYSO-FM

Niki Dakota, the music director for WYSO-FM and voice of its “Excursions” weekday radio show who has been with the station for more than 18 years, has resigned, according to WYSO’s general manager.
Luke Dennis, Miami Valley Public Media general manager and president, said in an email that Dakota resigned. Dennis said he could not comment further on Dakota’s departure, because personnel matters “are private and confidential.”
Evan Miller will be hosting the three-hour weekday Excursions show “for the foreseeable future until we identify a new permanent host for the show,” Dennis said.
Dakota confirmed to this news outlet Thursday that she did resign, “but under extreme duress,” she said.
“I have been a shepherd through so many changes at WYSO. ... I have tried to be a force for good,” she said.