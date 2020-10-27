Mack’s Tavern to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for kids, families and dogs

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the pub at 381 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, just west of Centerville.

Mack’s Tavern founder and owner MacKenzie Manley said the event will include “plenty of candy and fun for the kids.” There will be multiple age and gender categories for the “human” costume contests and the canine costume contest scheduled for 7:30 p.m. There also will be prizes for best-decorated car and motorcycle.