Make your Mother’s Day 2025 meal plans: A guide to options in the Dayton area

Across the Dayton area, businesses will celebrate Mother’s Day with buffets, four-course meals, vendor markets, food classes and more.
The following is a guide to local events and specials celebrating the holiday:
💐Mother’s Day Brunch at Northwest Recreation Center
When: 11 a.m. May 8
Location: Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton
Description: Conducted in collaboration with Oak Street Health, this free event will celebrate Mother’s Day with food, activities and more.
💐Mother’s Day Weekend Breakfast Buffet
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 9-11
Location: 953 S. Main St., Centerville
Description: The Famous Restaurant in Centerville will host a brunch buffet throughout the weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day.
💐Mother’s Day Cookie Decorating Class
Credit: AR Workshop Centerville
When: 6 p.m. May 9
Location: 101 E. Alex-Bell Road, suite 162, Centerville
Description: AR Workshops Centerville will team up with Sugar By FIX to host a beginner-friendly cookie decorating class to celebrate Mother’s Day. Guests will be taken through the process step-by-step, and they will get to take home their creations.
💐Moms and Mimosas: A Mother’s Day Brunch Experience
When: May 10-11
Location: Mudlick Tap House: 135 E. Second St., Dayton
Description: All Mother’s Day weekend, Mudlick Tap House will host a brunch with special food items and a curated mimosa menu.
💐Shoppe Smitten Mother’s Day Garden Party
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 10
Location: 11 S. Main St., Centerville
Description: One of Shoppe Smitten’s biggest events each year, the annual Mother’s Day Garden Party will feature local vendors selling flowers, apparel, glass art, jewelry and more. There will also be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available.
💐The Mom and Me Mini Market
When: 5-8 p.m. May 10
Location: 619 Lincoln Ave., Troy
Description: Clothing, home décor, jewelry and more will be available at Small Town Production’s Mom and Me Mini Market. Local food trucks will also attend the event.
💐Mother’s Day Brunch at Loose Ends Brewing
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11
Location: 890 S. Main St., Centerville
Description: Loose Ends Brewing will celebrate Mother’s Day with craft drinks and a special curated brunch menu. Guests are recommended to get their reservations in early.
💐Dunaways Second Sunday Brunch: Mother’s Day Edition
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11
Location: 508 W. Main St., Troy
Description: Dunaway’s monthly Second Sunday Brunch will be themed to Mother’s Day this May. The first 100 moms in attendance will receive a free carnation. A full menu will be revealed at a later date.
💐Sprouting Dreams Mother’s Day Brunch
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11
Location: 3916 Salem Ave., Dayton
Description: This vegan brunch will feature food options such as red velvet beet waffles, tofu frittata, herbed roasted potatoes and more. Guests can also add flowers in a vase for an additional charge.
💐Mamma Mia Mother’s Day Italian Lunch Buffet
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11
Location: Dewberry 1850, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd, Dayton
Description: The Miami Valley Restaurant Association will celebrate Mother’s Day with an Italian lunch buffet, complete with handmade pastas and desserts.
💐Mother’s Day Terrarium Event
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 11
Location: 121 E. Third St., Dayton
Description: Now and Zen DIY Studio’s Mother’s Day class will teach guests the process to create a planet terrarium. At checkout, every mom will receive a free gift.
💐Mother’s Day at the Melting Pot
Credit: Contributed
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 11
Location: 453 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
Description: On Mother’s Day, the Melting Pot in Dayton will offer a four-course meal featuring cheese fondue, a salad, an entrée and chocolate fondue. The restaurant will also offer a special menu during the holiday.
💐J. Alexander’s Dayton
When: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. May 11
Location: 7970 Washington Village Drive, Dayton
Description: J. Alexander’s, known for its classic American dishes, has opened up reservations for Mother’s Day. Guests can order from a menu of salads, prime rib, seafood and more.
💐Dayton Woman’s Club Mother’s Day Brunch
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11
Location: 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton
Description: The Dayton Woman’s Club will host a buffet-style brunch with chef-cooked dishes to celebrate the holiday. Beer, wine and mimosas will be available to purchase. Reservations are required.
