Make your Mother’s Day 2025 meal plans: A guide to options in the Dayton area

The following is a guide to local events and specials celebrating the holiday:

When: 11 a.m. May 8

Location: Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton

Description: Conducted in collaboration with Oak Street Health, this free event will celebrate Mother’s Day with food, activities and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 9-11

Location: 953 S. Main St., Centerville

Description: The Famous Restaurant in Centerville will host a brunch buffet throughout the weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Credit: AR Workshop Centerville Credit: AR Workshop Centerville

When: 6 p.m. May 9

Location: 101 E. Alex-Bell Road, suite 162, Centerville

Description: AR Workshops Centerville will team up with Sugar By FIX to host a beginner-friendly cookie decorating class to celebrate Mother’s Day. Guests will be taken through the process step-by-step, and they will get to take home their creations.

When: May 10-11

Location: Mudlick Tap House: 135 E. Second St., Dayton

Description: All Mother’s Day weekend, Mudlick Tap House will host a brunch with special food items and a curated mimosa menu.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 10

Location: 11 S. Main St., Centerville

Description: One of Shoppe Smitten’s biggest events each year, the annual Mother’s Day Garden Party will feature local vendors selling flowers, apparel, glass art, jewelry and more. There will also be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 10

Location: 619 Lincoln Ave., Troy

Description: Clothing, home décor, jewelry and more will be available at Small Town Production’s Mom and Me Mini Market. Local food trucks will also attend the event.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11

Location: 890 S. Main St., Centerville

Description: Loose Ends Brewing will celebrate Mother’s Day with craft drinks and a special curated brunch menu. Guests are recommended to get their reservations in early.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11

Location: 508 W. Main St., Troy

Description: Dunaway’s monthly Second Sunday Brunch will be themed to Mother’s Day this May. The first 100 moms in attendance will receive a free carnation. A full menu will be revealed at a later date.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11

Location: 3916 Salem Ave., Dayton

Description: This vegan brunch will feature food options such as red velvet beet waffles, tofu frittata, herbed roasted potatoes and more. Guests can also add flowers in a vase for an additional charge.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11

Location: Dewberry 1850, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Description: The Miami Valley Restaurant Association will celebrate Mother’s Day with an Italian lunch buffet, complete with handmade pastas and desserts.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 11

Location: 121 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: Now and Zen DIY Studio’s Mother’s Day class will teach guests the process to create a planet terrarium. At checkout, every mom will receive a free gift.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 11

Location: 453 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Description: On Mother’s Day, the Melting Pot in Dayton will offer a four-course meal featuring cheese fondue, a salad, an entrée and chocolate fondue. The restaurant will also offer a special menu during the holiday.

When: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. May 11

Location: 7970 Washington Village Drive, Dayton

Description: J. Alexander’s, known for its classic American dishes, has opened up reservations for Mother’s Day. Guests can order from a menu of salads, prime rib, seafood and more.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11

Location: 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Description: The Dayton Woman’s Club will host a buffet-style brunch with chef-cooked dishes to celebrate the holiday. Beer, wine and mimosas will be available to purchase. Reservations are required.

Submit your event or venue

Don’t see your event or venue on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.