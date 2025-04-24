Dayton summer festivals guide: May to September 2025

When: May 2-4

Location: Greene County Expo Center and Fairgrounds: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Description: A celebration of cultures from across the globe, A World A’Fair will feature dozens of vendors selling authentic dishes and drinks from their home country. The festival will also feature a variety of live shows throughout the weekend.

When: May 16-18

Location: Riverfront Park: 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Description: Voted “Best Annual Festival” by our readers last year, Spring Fest in the Burg will celebrate the season with food vendors, live music, carnival rides and more. There will also be a parade the morning of May 16. The event is run by a non-profit dedicated to helping the community with local projects and scholarships.

When: Noon-5 p.m. May 18

Location: St. Leonard: 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

Description: Over 100 local craft vendors, food trucks and artists will attend Centerville’s Merchant Market this summer. Parking will be available on site, and a shuttle will assist those with mobility needs.

When: 3-10 p.m. May 24

Location: 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Description: Austin Landing will celebrate all things cheese with food vendors, live music, fireworks and more at Cheese Fest this summer. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 30

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 225 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: Guests will receive a preview of Five Rivers MetroPark’s summer offerings at Passport to Metroparks this May. As guests learn about upcoming activities and events, they will receive stamps to fill out a provided passport. There will also be food trucks, prizes, live music and other festivities.

When: June 6-8

Location: 5806 Burkhardt Road, Dayton

Description: St. Helen’s Spring Festival will offer a menu of craft beer, frozen margaritas, cabbage rolls, pizza, kettle corn and more. Carnival rides and games will also be available during the event.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 8

Location: 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton

Description: Temple Israel’s Jewish Cultural Festival will teach guests about the history and practices of Judaism through ritual demonstrations, live music, crafts and more.

When: June 13-15

Location: 435 E. National Road, Vandalia

Description: At the St. Christopher Summer Festival, guests will be able to go on rides, play bingo and gamble. There will also be food, drinks and live music.

When: June 13-15

Location: 459 S. Center St., Versailles

Description: The 74th annual Versailles Poultry Days will feature food, tractor rides, contests and more. This year, the festival’s theme is “PoultryMania” and a parade will also be at 11 a.m. June 14.

When: 6 p.m. June 14

Location: City Park: the corner of North Third St. and Parkwood Drive, Tipp City

Description: Featuring special guests Stranger and Barracuda- America’s Heart Tribute, the Canal Music Fest is a free, family-friendly event celebrating local bands. Food trucks, such as Raging Bull Pizza and Kona Ice, will be in attendance.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 15

Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: To celebrate 12 years of Dayton Food Truck Rallies, the organization will host several events during the year, including the Dayton Seafood Fest. Seafood of all kind will be offered, such as lobster, crab and fish.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 14

Location: Ohio Renaissance Festival Park: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

Description: Featuring headliners such as Albannach, The Drowsy Lads, Jameson’s Folly and more, Celtic Fest Ohio will celebrate Irish culture on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival. Food will be available for purchase, and beer will be provided by Guinness. Local vendors will also be in attendance, selling items such as chainmail, garlands, leather products and more.

When: July 3-4

Location: Centerville

Description: Celebrating the Fourth of July, the Americana Festival will offer activities throughout Centerville. These include a street fair, fireworks show, auto show, 5K run/walk and community concert.

When: July 25-27

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: At its free Celtic Festival, the United Irish of Dayton will host a vendor market, Irish piping workshop, live music and more. Attendees can also sign up for a 5K or 10K, with a course following the Great Miami River Recreation Trail.

When: 1-7 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Art in the City event will bring together local artists of all disciplines. There will be multiple live shows and demonstrations, hands-on activities and a showcase of chalk artwork from local creators. A new event will take place year, titled “the Great Dayton Cake Off.”

When: Aug. 8-10

Location: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Featuring all the Gemuetlichkeit (German for something pleasant or friendly) guests expect, the Germanfest Picnic will offer an auto show, craft vendors and more. There will also be a variety of traditional German food and drink.

When: 12:15-6:45 p.m. Aug. 16

Location: St. Anne’s Hill, Dayton

Description: Celebrating the diversity of Dayton’s music scene, Porchfest will feature mini concerts played throughout the historic district of St. Anne’s Hill. Several bands are scheduled to perform, including the T.R.S.S Drum Corps.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 23

Location: South Main Street., Springboro

Description: Springboro’s annual ArtFest on Main event will feature a variety of local vendors and artists for guests to purchase from. There will also be a number of activities, including a juried art show.

When: 3-10 p.m. Aug. 23

Location: 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Description: Over 15 food and craft vendors will be attending the third annual Taco and Nacho Fest at Austin Landing. During the event, guests will also be able to enjoy drinks at the nearby beer garden.

When: Sept. 5-7

Location: 500 Belmont Park N., Dayton

Description: The Dayton Greek Festival will be held the weekend following Labor Day. More details are forthcoming.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21

Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: Dayton Food Truck Rally will close out the summer with an event dedicated to pickles. For those not interested in the snack, the various food trucks set to attend will also offer their fan-favorites.

