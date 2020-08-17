MEAT LOVERS REJOICE: Burgers, bacon square off against each other at local restaurants this week

Dueling themed restaurant promotions celebrating burgers and bacon have set a collision course this week, setting up meat lovers for a taste of paradise.
Yes, it’s true: the Ohio Beef Council’s “Dayton Burger Week” kicked off Aug. 17, and runs through Aug. 23, deliciously overlapping the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s “Bacon Week” promotion that launched Aug. 15, and runs through Aug. 22. More than a dozen local restaurants are participating in each promotion.
For Dayton Burger Week, at least 14 Miami Valley restaurants are offering special burgers for $6. Burger “passports” will be available at participating Burger Week locations. Diners who score four or more stamps on their passports can enter to win an “ultimate grill-out party” courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council. Restaurants in four other cities — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo — are doing the same thing this week.
Participating restaurants include 571 Grill & Draft House, Brixx Ice Co., Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro, Carmel’s, The Draft Bar & Grill, Flipside Liberty Township, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Mackenzie River Pizza Grill Pub, Mudlick Tap House, Romer’s Bar & Grill, Root Beer Stande, Smokin Bar-B-Que, The Famous Restaurant and Watermark. To catch any updates to the list, go to www.daytonburgerweek.com.
The slogan for the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s 2020 Bacon Week Promotion is “Go Pig or Go Home,” and participating restaurants are getting an assist from Bud Light and the Ohio Pork Council to do just that by preparing several bacon-centric dishes and offering Bud Light specials.
Participating restaurants listed on the MVRA Bacon Week web site include Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering, Archer’s Tavern, Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill, Buckhorn Tavern, Chappys Social House, The Dock, The Florentine Restaurant, Hanks Local, Heather’s Coffee & Cafe, Meadowlark, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, Nick’s Restaurant, Rip Rap Roadhouse, Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill, and Wheat Penny Oven and Bar.
Some restaurants in each promotion are offering their special meals for curbside carryout and delivery.