Metallica the latest music act planning virtual drive-in concert at local theaters

Metallica: What You Need to Know

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Staff report

First Garth Brooks. Then Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

Next up is legendary rock band Metallica, which has announced a virtual concert viewable on the big screen at hundreds of theaters across the country, including several local drive-in movie theaters. Encore Drive-in Nights presents the third event in its concert series with Metallica and special guests Three Days Grace on Saturday, Aug. 29.

As part of the drive-in event series, these all-new performances will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event, and include interviews with the performers.

“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, in a news release. “Over the course of their career, these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”

Participating local drive-in theaters include the Melody 49 in Brookville, the Dixie Twin Drive-in Theatre in Dayton, the Caesar Creek Drive-in in Wilmington, the Holiday Auto Theatre in Hamilton, the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-in and the Starlite Drive-in in Amelia.

Tickets are $155 per vehicle and will go on sale at noon Aug. 14 at Ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. One ticket is good for admission for one standard passenger car or truck (RVs and limousines not permitted) with no more than six people. General admission parking is first-come, first-served.

Every ticket purchase will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s “S&M2,” an album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.

