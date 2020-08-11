Metallica the latest music act planning virtual drive-in concert at local theaters

Next up is legendary rock band Metallica, which has announced a virtual concert viewable on the big screen at hundreds of theaters across the country, including several local drive-in movie theaters. Encore Drive-in Nights presents the third event in its concert series with Metallica and special guests Three Days Grace on Saturday, Aug. 29.

As part of the drive-in event series, these all-new performances will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event, and include interviews with the performers.